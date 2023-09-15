Michigan basketball announced some serious, but good, news on Friday as head coach Juwan Howard has undergone successful heart surgery this week, sidelining him from basketball activity for a number of weeks.

According to a U-M release, the procedure was done by U-M doctor Himanshu Patel who 'successfully resected an aortic aneurysm and repaired Howard’s aortic valve.'

According to Patel. Howard is expected to make a full recovery in 6-12 weeks and could return to the program in 4 to 6 weeks.

Phil Martelli will take over as acting head coach and Jay Smith will be elevated to the third assistant role during Howard's absence.

"I feel so grateful and blessed that this surgery was performed at University of Michigan Health," Howard said in a statement. "My wife, Jenine, and our family appreciate the world-class care that has been provided to us. Dr. (Kim) Eagle, Dr. (Himanshu) Patel, Dr. (Stanley) Chetcuti, and all of the staff at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center are so talented and performed like champions throughout this process. I am going to work very hard in my rehabilitation to be stronger than ever by the time our upcoming season is upon us."

Howard's condition was identified during a routine medical check and surgery was scheduled as soon as possible.

"We are extremely grateful Juwan's proactive procedure was a success and that he is resting comfortably," athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "We will continue to support Juwan, Jenine and his family as well as the program throughout his absence. All of us at the athletic department have Juwan in our thoughts and prayers. We look forward to Juwan's return when he feels that he has fully recovered."

Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more on this developing story.