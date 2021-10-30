Michigan at Michigan State: First Half Recap, Box Score

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines and No. 8 Michigan State Spartans locked horns in battle on Saturday in East Lansing. Michigan went up 23-14 after the first 30 minutes.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara hit true freshman wide receiver Andrel Anthony in stride on a crossing route for a 93-yard touchdown. It was the first career reception for the East Lansing native.

The Spartans opened the game on offense and went 36 yards on their first drive of the game, but momentum was stopped via an interception from freshman defensive back RJ Moten. That play would give Michigan the ball at its own two-yard line. While it looked like a curse initially, the Wolverines made the most of the opportunity.

The Wolverines' defense came up big throughout the first quarter with a punt forced on the next MSU drive. Michigan's defenders would come up big again with sophomore defensive back Daxton Hill tipping a pass in the air that was intercepted by senior defensive end Mike Morris. A Spartan penalty set Michigan up in scoring range, where a 26-yard kick from junior Jake Moody put the Wolverines up 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans made it clear they were not going to lie down. Running back Kenneth Walker had been contained in the first quarter but bounced out of trouble for a 27-yard touchdown run eight seconds into the second to make it 10-7 Michigan.

The Wolverines came back with a 10-play 55-yard drive that ended in more points from Moody. A 38-yard field goal would give Michigan a 13-7 lead with 9:18 to play in the first half.

Points on the road are always nice, but field goals were not going to work on Saturday. MSU marched right back down the field with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended in Walker's second touchdown rush of the day, this time from eight yards out. MSU got there via a 40-yard pass from quarterback Payton Thorne to wideout Jalen Nailor on fourth and one. Walker scored on the next play. The Spartans took their first lead at 14-13 with 7:16 left in the quarter.

Michigan, as it has all season, punched right back. Anthony struck again on a 17-yard reception from freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy to help put the Wolverines back on top 20-13 with 3:45 to play in the first half. The drive went 78 yards in eight plays.

The Wolverines seemingly had MSU stopped and a strip-sack from junior David Ojabo recorded by junior Aidan Hutchinson the endzone to go up 27-14, but the officials in East Lansing overturned the call.

Michigan took over following an MSU punt and put three more points on the board at the end of the half. Spartans head coach Mel Tucker iced the kicker with all three of his timeouts, but Moody cashed in with a 35-yard field goal anyway. Michigan went into the locker room with a 23-14 lead.