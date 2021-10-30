 Michigan Wolverines Football At Michigan State Spartans: Betting Line, How To Watch, Weather, What Time
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-30 08:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football At Michigan State

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Fresh off a 33-7 drubbing of Northwestern, No. 6 Michigan Wolverines football will take on No. 8 Michigan State Saturday afternoon in East Lansing

Here is everything you need to get ready for the game.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh has his team off to a 7-0 start. (AP Images)

RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan Football Intel Ahead Of MSU Game

Game Time, TV Channel, How To Watch: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Michigan State Spartans

Kickoff: 12:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Mich.)

TV: FOX

On The Call: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color) and Jenny Taft (sideline)

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit area) with Jim Brandstatter (play-by-play), Dan Dierdorf (analyst) and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: Michigan holds a 71-37-5 advantage in the rivalry, including victories in 26 of the last 42 meetings … U-M is 21-14-2 on the road against the Spartans, including 19-14-2 at Spartan Stadium … This will be the 69th meeting for the Paul Bunyan Trophy; the Wolverines are 38-28-2 with the statue on the line.

Betting Line: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Michigan State

Michigan is a four-point road favorite over Michigan State, after opening as a two-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is set at 50.5.

Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Michigan State

Chris Balas: Michigan 27, Michigan State 23 (push, under 50.5)

John Borton: Michigan 23, Michigan State 20 (Michigan State +4, under 50.5)

Clayton Sayfie: Michigan 31, Michigan State 31 (Michigan -4, over 50.5)

Anthony Broome: Michigan 26, Michigan State 24 (Michigan State +4, under 50.5)

Doug Skene: Michigan 24, Michigan State 23 (Michigan State +4, under 50.5)

Doug Karsch: Michigan State 21, Michigan 20 (Michigan State +4, under 50.5)

Click here to read our full staff predictions article.

Weather Report: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Michigan State

Weather.com projects it to be cloudy with a 31-percent chance of precipitation and winds out of the northeast at 8 MPH at kickoff. It's expected to clear up later in the afternoon, with an 18-percent chance of rain from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Reading

• Previewing Michigan vs. Michigan State With A Spartan Insider

• Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Michigan State

• By The Numbers: The Significance Of A Top-10 Matchup Between Michigan & MSU

• Michigan Football Assistant Assesses Challenges Of MSU Defense

• Answering Nine Key Questions Before Michigan Plays Michigan State

• Five Impact Players To Watch: Michigan Football vs. Michigan State

• Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan And Michigan State

• What's At Stake For Michigan, Michigan State This Weekend

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Listening

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Watching

