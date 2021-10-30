Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football At Michigan State
Fresh off a 33-7 drubbing of Northwestern, No. 6 Michigan Wolverines football will take on No. 8 Michigan State Saturday afternoon in East Lansing
Here is everything you need to get ready for the game.
Game Time, TV Channel, How To Watch: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Michigan State Spartans
Kickoff: 12:05 p.m. ET
Venue: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Mich.)
TV: FOX
On The Call: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color) and Jenny Taft (sideline)
Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit area) with Jim Brandstatter (play-by-play), Dan Dierdorf (analyst) and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.
Series Facts: Michigan holds a 71-37-5 advantage in the rivalry, including victories in 26 of the last 42 meetings … U-M is 21-14-2 on the road against the Spartans, including 19-14-2 at Spartan Stadium … This will be the 69th meeting for the Paul Bunyan Trophy; the Wolverines are 38-28-2 with the statue on the line.
Betting Line: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Michigan State
Michigan is a four-point road favorite over Michigan State, after opening as a two-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is set at 50.5.
Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Michigan State
Chris Balas: Michigan 27, Michigan State 23 (push, under 50.5)
John Borton: Michigan 23, Michigan State 20 (Michigan State +4, under 50.5)
Clayton Sayfie: Michigan 31, Michigan State 31 (Michigan -4, over 50.5)
Anthony Broome: Michigan 26, Michigan State 24 (Michigan State +4, under 50.5)
Doug Skene: Michigan 24, Michigan State 23 (Michigan State +4, under 50.5)
Doug Karsch: Michigan State 21, Michigan 20 (Michigan State +4, under 50.5)
Weather Report: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Michigan State
Weather.com projects it to be cloudy with a 31-percent chance of precipitation and winds out of the northeast at 8 MPH at kickoff. It's expected to clear up later in the afternoon, with an 18-percent chance of rain from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Reading
• Previewing Michigan vs. Michigan State With A Spartan Insider
• Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Michigan State
• By The Numbers: The Significance Of A Top-10 Matchup Between Michigan & MSU
• Michigan Football Assistant Assesses Challenges Of MSU Defense
• Answering Nine Key Questions Before Michigan Plays Michigan State
• Five Impact Players To Watch: Michigan Football vs. Michigan State
• Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan And Michigan State
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Listening
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Watching
