Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football At Michigan State

Fresh off a 33-7 drubbing of Northwestern, No. 6 Michigan Wolverines football will take on No. 8 Michigan State Saturday afternoon in East Lansing Here is everything you need to get ready for the game.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh has his team off to a 7-0 start. (AP Images)

Game Time, TV Channel, How To Watch: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Michigan State Spartans

Kickoff: 12:05 p.m. ET Venue: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Mich.) TV: FOX On The Call: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color) and Jenny Taft (sideline) Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit area) with Jim Brandstatter (play-by-play), Dan Dierdorf (analyst) and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com. Series Facts: Michigan holds a 71-37-5 advantage in the rivalry, including victories in 26 of the last 42 meetings … U-M is 21-14-2 on the road against the Spartans, including 19-14-2 at Spartan Stadium … This will be the 69th meeting for the Paul Bunyan Trophy; the Wolverines are 38-28-2 with the statue on the line.

Betting Line: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Michigan State

Michigan is a four-point road favorite over Michigan State, after opening as a two-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is set at 50.5.

Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Michigan State

Chris Balas: Michigan 27, Michigan State 23 (push, under 50.5) John Borton: Michigan 23, Michigan State 20 (Michigan State +4, under 50.5) Clayton Sayfie: Michigan 31, Michigan State 31 (Michigan -4, over 50.5) Anthony Broome: Michigan 26, Michigan State 24 (Michigan State +4, under 50.5) Doug Skene: Michigan 24, Michigan State 23 (Michigan State +4, under 50.5) Doug Karsch: Michigan State 21, Michigan 20 (Michigan State +4, under 50.5) Click here to read our full staff predictions article.

Weather Report: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Michigan State

Weather.com projects it to be cloudy with a 31-percent chance of precipitation and winds out of the northeast at 8 MPH at kickoff. It's expected to clear up later in the afternoon, with an 18-percent chance of rain from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Reading

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Listening

