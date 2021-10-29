INSIDE THE FORT (ITF): Michigan Football Intel Ahead Of MSU Game

NOTE: Check TheWolverine.com for another Inside The Fort on Monday, with more football intel and some behind-the-scenes info on basketball.

We begin with some intel on the Wolverines, with a former D-I coach we spoke to earlier in the week breaking down what he's seen through seven games. Then, an update on the injuries to starting guards Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter , how the quarterback competition is heating up in practice and more.

This edition of Inside The Fort brings you plenty of Michigan Wolverines football intel ahead of the Maize and Blue's game at Michigan State Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO READ INSIDE THE FORT

The latest edition of Inside the Fort, an abbreviated edition heading into the Michigan State game. We’ll have a full ITF Monday on The Fort at TheWolverine.com, including a ton of basketball information and some portal potential …

For now, though, we concentrate on the Spartans. The preparation has been off the charts this week for this game — to say they’re hungry is an understatement — and, of course, that doesn’t guarantee victory or even that the Wolverines will play well. They do feel prepared, however, and several we have spoken with like Michigan in this game.

That includes a former D-1 coach we spoke with earlier this week who has seen a lot of both Michigan and Michigan State this year as part of his job. His southern roots haven’t always had him so tuned in on Big Ten football, but he’s made it a point this year to see these two teams and loves what he’s seen from U-M.

“That’s a really good football team,” he said. “They are fundamentally sound, extremely physical up front — I think this team is going to be in it right until that last game.”

He stopped short of predicting a win over Ohio State, but he feels the Wolverines will be right there with the Buckeyes.

Others we’ve spoken with have said Michigan State is a ‘nice team,’ but Michigan is better overall. Again, better Michigan State teams have lost to worse MSU squads, but there’s a lot more of a Michigan vibe in this one than we expected.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING