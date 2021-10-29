Five Impact Players To Watch: Michigan Football vs. Michigan State

No. 6 Michigan Wolverines football is set to take on No. 8 Michigan State Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium. Here are five players to keep a close eye on. RELATED: Previewing Michigan vs. Michigan State With A Spartan Insider RELATED: Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Michigan State

Michigan State Redshirt Junior WR Jayden Reed

Michigan State Spartans football receiver Jayden Reed averages over 20 yards per reception. (Getty Images)

The Western Michigan transfer leads the Spartans in receiving with 27 receptions for 562 yards and five touchdowns, with a 20.8 yards-per-reception average is ninth in the country and tops the Big Ten. Michigan struggled with the Spartans' wide receivers last season, with 204 of their 323 passing yards coming on throws that traveled 20-plus yards beyond the line of scrimmage in the air, and Reed, along with junior Jalen Nailor, is a deep threat that can also hurt you with yards after the catch. The Wolverines' cornerbacks have improved from last season, but they still have much to prove and haven't gone up against a receiving corps with this much talent yet this season.

Michigan Redshirt Freshman QB Cade McNamara

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara completed nearly 75 percent of his passes last week. (AP Images)

It's hard not to watch the quarterback, but McNamara is under the microscope more than usual this week. The signal-caller has been solid for Michigan this season, not making many mistakes, managing the offense and moving the ball. But he hasn't been explosive, and has missed on some shots down the field. Running a vanilla game plan last week against Northwestern, McNamara completed 20 of 27 pass attempts for just 129 yards (4.8 yards per attempt), leaving some fans calling for freshman J.J. McCarthy, whose role continues to increase. It reminds us a bit of the Rutgers game at the end of September, when the Michigan offense went dormant in the second half and many were wondering if McNamara could step up against Wisconsin's elite offense the following week. He delivered with 17 completions for 197 yards and two touchdowns on 28 attempts, leading the Maize and Blue to a blowout victory in Madison. Will McNamara step up again when he faces one of the top defensive units he'll have played against to this point, one that could potentially slow down the run game Michigan relies so heavily on?

Michigan State Fifth-Year Senior DE Jacub Panasiuk

Michigan State Spartans defensive end Jacub Panasiuk has 45 quarterback pressures this season, per PFF. (Raj Mehta, USA Today)

The second-team midseason All-American (The Athletic) has an NCAA-leading 45 pressures, according to PFF, and team-bests in tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (5.5), with 23 total tackles. Michigan, which has yielded just two sacks on McNamara this season and three overall, will certainly have to account for Panasiuk and where he lines up, sometimes giving help with a tight end chipping, etc. Panasiuk garnered quite the reputation for being a 'dirty player,' (according to former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Jon Runyan) during his team's 44-10 drubbing at The Big House in 2019 when he delivered a late hit and cheap shot on quarterback Shea Patterson late in the embarrassing loss. Michigan must be on high alert for his pass-rushing prowess, but also for the way he plays until the echo of the echo of the whistle.

Michigan Redshirt Junior LB Josh Ross

Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Josh Ross is a two-time team captain. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan State junior running back Kenneth Walker III, who we discuss below and is also a player to watch, is one of the country's top running backs and leads the nation in yards after contact, meaning the Wolverines' linebackers must be in the right spots and stay disciplined. One of the most technically sound players on the team, even Ross — Michigan's leading tackler — will have to up his game if the Maize and Blue want to slow down Walker The entire linebacking corps is really a focal point in this game, but Ross is the leader, and he's got to have a great afternoon. It starts with him.

Michigan State Junior RB Kenneth Walker III

Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III has 997 rushing yards this season through seven games. (Associated Press)