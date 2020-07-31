In the last week (July 24-31), U-M had nine positive results out of 276 total tests conducted on student-athletes and staff members (3.3 percent).

The results from the testing U-M has done since students have returned to campus are as follows:

• Student-athlete tests for COVID-19, to date (all tests): 820 positive tests: 28Staff member tests: 185 positive tests: 1

• Total tests administered (student-athletes + coaches/ staff): 1,005 positive tests: 29

Despite the encouraging numbers that came out of this update, U-M did pause voluntary workouts on Tuesday in four sports, field hockey, volleyball, swimming and diving and ice hockey.

"With a focus on student-athlete health and welfare, U-M has paused voluntary summer workouts for four sports ... ice hockey resumes workouts this week, and the other programs are scheduled to resume workouts starting the week of August 3," the athletic department said in a release. "Workouts in these sports have been paused due to a combination of COVID-19 test results and contact tracing protocols."

U-M's football program is waiting for official word from the Big Ten on when it will be allowed to begin fall training camp, which was originally scheduled to begin on Aug, 7. Announcements in that regard are expected to come in the next five days, per a letter penned by conference commissioner Kevin Warren.