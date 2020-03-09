Michigan Attempting To Continue Its Big Ten Tournament Success This Week
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will begin its hunt for a third Big Ten Tournament title in four years on Thursday, when it kicks off action at the annual event with a noon showdown against Rutgers.
The path to a potential conference tournament crown won't be easy, however, with a matchup against top-seeded Wisconsin in store for Friday if the Wolverines get by the Scarlet Knights.
Michigan is no stranger to recent Big Ten Tournament success, having made the championship game in three straight years and the semifinals in each of the last four.
In fact, U-M has been one of the league's most successful teams in the Big Ten Tournament since 2011, making it to the semifinals in seven of the nine years during that span.
The lone two times they didn't were in 2013 and 2015, with Wisconsin knocking them out in the quarterfinals in each of those years.
The Maize and Blue's recent Big Ten Tournament success has been well-documented (back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, and a 10-game winning streak in the event that ran from March 9, 2017, through March 16, 2019), but Michigan has actually been one of the league's most successful teams in the annual event since its inception in 1998.
U-M's overall winning percentage of 59.5 all-time in the tournament is the third best among conference clubs, trailing only Michigan State's 66.6 mark and Ohio State's 63.2.
Michigan's three titles (1998, 2017 and 2018), meanwhile, are tied with Wisconsin for the third most (MSU has the most with six and Ohio State has the second most with five).
Former head coach John Beilein, in particular, was especially successful, winning all 12 of his opening Big Ten Tournament games, while leading his team to at least the semifinals in seven of his 12 years on the job.
|Team
|Percentage (Record)
|Championships
|
1. Michigan State
|
66.6% (32-16)
|
6 (1999, 2000, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019)
|
2. Ohio State
|
63.2% (31-18)
|
5 (2002, 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2013)
|
3. Michigan
|
59.5% (28-19)
|
3 (1998, 2017 and 2018)
|
4. Illinois
|
58.3% (28-20)
|
2 (2003 and 2005)
|
5. Wisconsin
|
56.8% (25-19)
|
3 (2004, 2008 and 2015)
|
6. Iowa
|
45.9% (17-20)
|
2 (2001 and 2006)
|
7. Minnesota
|
45% (18-22)
|
0
|
8. Purdue
|
40% (14-21)
|
1 (2009)
|
9. Penn State
|
38.8% (14-22)
|
0
|
10. Nebraska
|
38.4% (5-8)
|
0
|
11. Rutgers
|
37.5% (3-5)
|
0
|
12. Indiana
|
35.2% (12-22)
|
0
|
13. Northwestern
|
29% (9-22)
|
0
|
14. Maryland
|
28.5% (2-5)
|
0
|Year
|How far U-M Advanced
|Knocked out by
|
1998
|
Championship
|
Michigan beat Purdue for the title
|
1999
|
Quarterfinals
|
Ohio State
|
2000
|
Opening Round
|
Penn State
|
2001
|
Opening Round
|
Penn State
|
2002
|
Quarterfinals
|
Ohio State
|
2003
|
Quarterfinals
|
Indiana
|
2004
|
Semifinals
|
Illinois
|
2005
|
Opening Round
|
Northwestern
|
2006
|
Opening Round
|
Minnesota
|
2007
|
Quarterfinals
|
Ohio State
|
2008
|
Quarterfinals
|
Wisconsin
|
2009
|
Quarterfinals
|
Illinois
|
2010
|
Quarterfinals
|
Ohio State
|
2011
|
Semifinals
|
Ohio State
|
2012
|
Semifinals
|
Ohio State
|
2013
|
Quarterfinals
|
Wisconsin
|
2014
|
Championship
|
Michigan State
|
2015
|
Quarterfinals
|
Wisconsin
|
2016
|
Semifinals
|
Purdue
|
2017
|
Championship
|
Michigan beat Wisconsin for the title
|
2018
|
Championship
|
Michigan beat Purdue for the title
|
2019
|
Championship
|
Michigan State
---
