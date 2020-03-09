The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team fell out of today's Associated Press top-25 after a 1-1 week that included a Senior Night victory over Nebraska on Thursday and an 83-70 loss at Maryland on Sunday. U-M had entered the week ranked No. 25 nationally.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will enter the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 9 seed. (USA Today Sports Images)

Yesterday was the final day of the college basketball regular-season, with the Maize and Blue next set to square off with Rutgers on Thursday at noon in the Big Ten Tournament. A victory over the Scarlet Knights would set up a Friday showdown with top-seeded Wisconsin, who recently beat the Wolverines at Crisler Center on Feb. 27. U-M will be looking to make a fourth consecutive Big Ten Tournament championship, after taking home the conference crown in both 2017 and 2018 before falling to MSU in the title game last year. The Maize and Blue have also made it to at least the conference tournament semifinals in each of the past four seasons.

Six Big Ten teams checked in inside this week's AP top-25, with Michigan State leading the way at No. 9, Maryland at No. 12, Wisconsin at No. 18, Ohio State at No. 19, Illinois at No. 21 and Iowa at No. 25. The Wolverines, meanwhile, still sit on the edge of the rankings at No. 29 nationally. Gonzaga and Creighton — two teams Michigan took down in November — reside at No. 2 and No. 7, respectively, with the latter claiming a share of the Big East regular-season title over the weekend.

AP Poll