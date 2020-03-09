The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 9
Tweets of the day
Recruiting nuggets from Williams:— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) March 8, 2020
-He believes Isaiah Todd will sign, though he won’t “make any promises.”
-The Snapchat group is limited to just commits, so Josh Christopher and Greg Brown aren’t in it. He added, “Hopefully we get Josh Christopher so we can add him in there.” https://t.co/tE29HCNFnC
Terrance Williams says Juwan Howard was the first to reach out the day he decommitted from Georgetown. Howard flew down to Washington, DC the next day to watch his scrimmage.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) March 8, 2020
Williams: "That meant a lot to me. It showed he really cares."
It's a new season for the Wolverines, who finish the regular season at 19-12 (10-10 B1G).— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) March 8, 2020
Can't wait for the Big Ten Tournament. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JpHd16paWN
If Michigan beats Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, it will face top-seeded Wisconsin on Friday.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) March 8, 2020
Michigan shot 48 percent for the game today, but allowed Maryland to connect on 56 percent of its shots.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 8, 2020
“Give praise to the Lord, proclaim his name; make known among the nations what he has done.”— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) March 8, 2020
Psalms 105:1 NIV
- I serve an awesome God, & on this day I am forever THANKFUL/GRATEFUL for his daily covering over my life & the people I love. Thank you Jesus!!! #WErBLESSED pic.twitter.com/mlCfyxx7Hx
One week from right now we will have a bracket.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 8, 2020
Josh Christopher's senior year was epic. Here's his official mixtape.. Still undecided.. Whatever school he goes to will be very lucky @Jaygup23 pic.twitter.com/sAFdTKU2B8— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 8, 2020
✌️ out Cali 〽️⚾️🌊😎#goblue pic.twitter.com/t6HwQHtspO— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 8, 2020
📸📸📸#WearIt | #Scrum20〽 pic.twitter.com/lnowzWkDMK— Michigan Men's Lacrosse (@UMichLacrosse) March 8, 2020
Hwt: Parris falls to Minnesota's Steveson, 8-6, in the Big Ten final.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 8, 2020
Hwt: Parris escapes in the second to cut the margin to 4-3. Stall warning on Minnesota. Steveson starts down in the third.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 8, 2020
Hwt: Parris trails, 4-2, after the first period. Two Minnesota takedowns. Mason in on a shot late but ran out of time. He'll start down in the second.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 8, 2020
Here we go! Mason Parris vs Gable Steveson for the heavyweight title.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 8, 2020
157: Lewan earns a win by medical forfeit over Michigan State's Tucker to claim fifth place.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 8, 2020
149: Storr ties it, 3-3, with a double leg off a restart with 10 second left. Headed to OT.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 8, 2020
149: Storr escapes to cut the gap to 2-1. Parriott starts down in the third.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 8, 2020
#the club https://t.co/XN6E7aUv0g— Kim Barnes Arico (@KBA_GoBlue) March 8, 2020
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Loses at Maryland, 83-70, Finishes 10-10 in League Play
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways From the Loss at Maryland
• Bob Miller, TheWolverine: Michigan Hockey Shuts out MSU Again, Advances to Big Ten Semis
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan/Maryland Preview: A Close Look at the Terps
• Scott Greene, Terrapin Sports Report: Rival Reaction: Juwan Howard
