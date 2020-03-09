News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 9

Quote of the day

"It's a new season for the Wolverines, who finish the regular season at 19-12 (10-10 B1G). Can't wait for the Big Ten Tournament."
— Michigan radio play-by-play man Brian Boesch on Twitter following U-M's loss at Maryland.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Loses at Maryland, 83-70, Finishes 10-10 in League Play

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways From the Loss at Maryland

• Bob Miller, TheWolverine: Michigan Hockey Shuts out MSU Again, Advances to Big Ten Semis

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan/Maryland Preview: A Close Look at the Terps

• Scott Greene, Terrapin Sports Report: Rival Reaction: Juwan Howard

{{ article.author_name }}