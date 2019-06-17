Just like he did in the Super Regional against UCLA, junior pitcher Tommy Henry pitched another gem in a huge game for the Wolverines.

Henry had a complete game shutout victory over Florida State as Michigan won 2-0 Monday night. Striking out ten Seminole batters, Henry went the distance and only allowed three hits the entire game.

It looked easy for Henry as he mowed down Florida State batters all night long. Before he pitched Monday night, Henry had jitters prior to his first College World Series game.

“I was pretty nervous,” Henry said in an ESPN post-game interview. “For that first batter, my legs were shaking. I’m not going to lie. But you settle in, you trust the guys behind you and you trust your team and you trust your coaches. And then you get comfortable out there.”

The Wolverines scratched across enough runs behind Henry’s masterful performance to move to 2-0 at the College World Series.

Sophomore outfielder Jesse Franklin was Michigan’s second batter of the game, and he crushed a home run to right field to give the Wolverines the early 1-0 lead. This was Franklin’s 13th home run of the season, which is the most of any U-M player.

After Henry gave up a lead-off double to Florida State’s Mike Salvatore, he retired the next 12 Florida State batters before hitting J.C. Flowers in the bottom of the fifth inning. He did not allow another hit until the seventh inning.

Michigan couldn’t get anything more offensively going until the fifth inning. Sophomore outfielder Jordan Nwogu got things going with one out for the Wolverines, reaching on a single. He moved to third base on a single by Franklin. After Big Ten Player of the Year Jordan Brewer struck out, senior first baseman Jimmy Kerr drove in Nwogu with a single and gave U-M a 2-0 lead.

Florida State threatened in the eighth inning as Salvatore singled with two outs. Henry easily got Reese Albert to fly out to end the inning. In the bottom of the ninth, Henry finished off the game, retiring the final three batters, striking out two.

Michigan will have three days off before its next College World Series game on Friday.