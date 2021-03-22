TheWolverine

 Chris Balas talks Michigan Wolverines basketball on The Huge Show.
Michigan Basketball Audio: Chris Balas Talks U-M Vs. LSU On The Huge Show

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will square off against LSU tonight in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line.

Chris Balas joins Bill Simonson on The Huge Show to provide a preview of the matchup and discuss the Maize and Blue's chances against the Tigers.

RELATED: Michigan Basketball Will Face A Tough (& Sketchy) Second Round Opponent

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Franz Wagner Preview Michigan-LSU Game

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Juwan Howard
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will square off against LSU tonight at 7:10 PM ET on CBS. (AP Images)
