That’s how good Michigan head coach believes Loyola (Chicago) is, and he wouldn’t get much of an argument from the teams the Ramblers have beaten this year. The list includes Miami, Tennessee, Nevada and Kansas State, all but the latter in barnburners, in the NCAA Tournament. Loyola hasn’t lost since Jan. 31, a two-point setback at Bradley.

“They’re a lot like us, probably cut harder than us, might pass the ball better … have more assists than we do,” Beilein said. “They are just a really talented, experienced team that’s got a great plan and executed it as well as anybody we’ve seen all year long, and that’s only after three or four hours of video.



“They are an exceptional offensive team but equally good on defense. Look at the stats offensively and defensively in their league, they’re No. 1 in both categories.”

Having coached smaller schools, he’s also one who loves the Ramblers’ story.

“It’s fantastic,” he said. “I went to a Jesuit college, Wheeling Jesuit, spent 14 years coaching at two Jesuit schools, LeMoyne and Canisius, and have a lot of admiration for Jesuit and for small colleges having this opportunity,” he said.

“… The so-called Cinderella team, though … when you win 30 games, you’re not Cinderella anymore. This team is really, really, really good … three reallys. You know that will be our biggest thing, to make sure our kids know that. I can see where they would be really tough prep on one day before games, so we have our work cut out for us, and we’ll do our very best.”

The Wolverines will head to San Antonio mid-week to begin prep on location, and Beilein couldn’t be happier. He’s been to the town twice for Final Fours as a spectator, and said he’d love to see a four-year rotation of the same sites, with San Antonio one of them.

This will be the Wolverines’ second Final Four in six years under Beilein, and he wont take it for granted.

“It actually has never been a goal to get to the Final Four, but it’s nice to get there,” he said. “The goal was to do our best every day to mentor, be a teacher, and if we get to the Final Four, that would be great.

“But getting there one time … we had [Trey Burke’s] last second shot against Kansas, and then to be able to have some success [was great]. We knew to get there we’d have to be very fortunate. There are great teams that don’t get there. It’s not so much as coaching but players like Jordan Poole throwing in a 35-footer [to beat Houston] with his legs spread.

“You’re going to have to have breaks, and we’ve gotten some this year, no injuries included. And we’ve had those types of years where we were hurt by that.”

Two in a row, in fact, that prevented the program from fully clicking after two deep NCAA Tournament runs. They’re back on track now, however, and have a great opportunity to add a national title to Beilein’s already impressive resume.

They’ll have to go through Loyola and either Villanova or Kansas to do it.