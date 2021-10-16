Michigan Basketball: Caleb Houstan Names Three NBA Influences For His Game

The Michigan Wolverines enter the 2021-22 season as a program with national championship aspirations, but a ton of new faces. Five-star freshman forward Caleb Houstan packs the most star power as a prospect and is drawing lottery pick praise from NBA talent evaluators before even playing a game. Head coach Juwan Howard has made a habit of bringing nationally recruited players to Ann Arbor and the culture and vibe he has brought heading into his third year on the job was an easy sell for Houstan. “The fit in terms of the style of play and coaches, the family," Houstan said at Michigan's media day on Friday in Ann Arbor. "The culture made this a place I felt most comfortable. “I followed (Michigan) a little bit when I was younger when they had Nik Stauskas and Trey Burke. I came to the camp when I was younger. I was watching them here and there because I watch a lot of basketball.” RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard Talks Recruiting Strategy

Houstan, who stands at 6-foot-8 and 205 pounds, has played with high-caliber prospects before in high school and with Team Canada over the summer. His acclimation to Michigan does not seem like much of a difficult process thus far. “It hasn’t been too much of an adjustment," Houstan said. "In high school, I played with and against a lot of big guys. There is an adjustment in getting in the weight room and continuing to get stronger. Putting on more weight is going to help with that. Not too crazy of an adjustment." Houstan projects to slide into the starting three role vacated by Isaiah Livers. However, Michigan is not pigeonholing him into a certain position. “I’ve been playing most of my reps at the three," he said. "In and out at the four and the two sometimes. Mostly the three, here and there the four, and once or twice at the two. “I’m a basketball player. As long as I am on the court, I’m good.” Houstan's high school film showed a player that has a veteran savvy about his game. He has a good basketball IQ and is able to create for himself, as well as get other players involved. “I’m a playmaker. I can make plays for myself as well as the team," he said. "I just try to make the right basketball play. I would say I’m a winner. I want to make the best decision and play for the team to win.” Houstan has taken bits and pieces of a trio of NBA stars to help mold what he hopes his skill-set will be moving forward.

“Klay Thompson is one of them," he said. "Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, those are the three. I try to take little things from each of their games and try to watch a lot of film on them and see what I can take to make me better.” Houstan has spent a lot of time around future pros over the last few seasons. He is coming from a high school program at Montverde Academy that produced 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham and No. 4 overall pick Scottie Barnes, among others. He is also a former teammate of Michigan sophomore guard Zeb Jackson. “I think the Montverde team with Cade (Cunningham), Scottie (Barnes) and Day'Ron Sharpe, to be on a team like that with those people in practice, that’s one of the things that helped me the most in terms of knowing what I need to do," he said. "Learning from those guys and going against them every day made me better. I’m still continuing to learn from things back then.” With Cunningham down the road in Detroit, Houstan was able to get back in touch with his former teammate. “I hit him up when he got drafted, so we are in touch a little bit," he said."

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!