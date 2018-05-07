The National Basketball Association announced today that 69 players are expected to attend the 2018 NBA Draft Combine. The following is the list: pic.twitter.com/3YUCihCVY7

ESPN NBA writer Marc Spears tweeted out the 69 players invited to the May 17-18 NBA combine, and Michigan redshirt sophomore guard Charles Matthews was not on the list.

There had been speculation in recent days that Matthews had not been invited, but an official list hadn't yet been released.

The redshirt sophomore guard announced his intentions to declare for the NBA draft without an agent on April 20, meaning he still has the option to return to U-M next season if he wants.

May 30 is the deadline for players without an agent to withdraw from the draft and return to their respective schools.

Junior forward Moe Wagner, meanwhile, announced he'd be hiring an agent when he declared on April 14, and is one of eight Big Ten players who appeared on the NBA combine invitee list — Ohio State redshirt junior forward Keita Bates-Diop, Penn State sophomore point guard Tony Carr, Michigan State sophomore forward Miles Bridges and freshman center Jaren Jackson, and Maryland sophomores forward Justin Jackson and guard Kevin Huerter, and freshman center Bruno Fernando are the other seven.

Matthews averaged 13 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season at Michigan, and was a key part of the Wolverines' run to the national championship.

However, almost every mock draft projects him to go undrafted, and most analysts agree it'd be in his best interest to return to U-M next season.