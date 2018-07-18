Former Michigan center Moe Wagner was drafted in the first round by the Lakers. AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Five former Michigan basketball players were listed on NBA Summer League rosters, which took place this month in Utah, Sacramento, Calif. and [mostly] Las Vegas. Four of those five saw action in their team's games.

Caris LeVert — Brooklyn Nets

• LeVert was listed on the Nets roster, but did not play in any games. Since he is entering his third season in the NBA, it wasn't critical for him to see any game time, which instead went to younger players that are fighting for roster spots. • He averaged 12.1 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 71 games last season for the Nets.

D.J. Wilson — Milwaukee Bucks

• The team's first-round pick in 2017, Wilson played in five summer league games in Las Vegas. He averaged 13.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 26 minutes of action. He also shot 41 percent from the field. • The Bucks finished with a 2-3 record, and were knocked out in the second round of the Summer League Tournament. • Wilson scored 19 points against the San Antonio Spurs in the first-round, and highlights can be seen below.

Moritz Wagner — Los Angeles Lakers

• The No. 25 overall pick in this year's draft, Wagner only played in his team's Las Vegas games. He played in only three games after bruising his knee against the New York Knicks. • In those three games, Wagner averaged 10.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 1.3 blocks and one assist in 21 minutes of action. • In his first game against the Golden State Warriors, Wagner scored 13 points and had 14 rebounds. In game two against the Philadelphia 76ers, he recorded 16 points and eight rebounds. Against the Knicks, he notched seven points in just nine minutes before leaving the game. • The Lakers finished 6-1, losing in the Summer League Tournament championship game. • His highlights can be seen below.

Duncan Robinson — Miami Heat

• After going undrafted, Robinson signed a one-year two-way deal with the Miami Heat thanks to his strong performance in the summer. • He played in seven total games, three in Sacramento and four in Las Vegas. In the first three games, he averaged 13.3 points, three rebounds and one assist per game, while shooting 58.8 percent from three-point range. In his four Las Vegas games, Robinson averaged 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. In total, he made 21-of-38 three-pointers (55.3 percent). • The Heat finished 2-3 in Las Vegas, and Robinson did not play in the final game (a second-round loss). • Highlights from his 19-point performance against the Lakers can be seen below.

Derrick Walton Jr. — Miami Heat