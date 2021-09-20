 Michigan Wolverines Basketball ITF EXTRA: Gregg Glenn's Visit, Commitment Possibility
Michigan Basketball ITF EXTRA: Gregg Glenn's Visit, Commitment Possibility

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and his staff hosted three class of 2022 recruits Saturday — point guard pledge Dug McDaniel, wing Jett Howard and forward Gregg Glenn. Howard enjoyed a great visit, but what of Glenn?

Here's the latest ...

ITF HOOPS EXTRA: On Four-Star Gregg Glenn's Visit

RELATED

Jett Howard Enjoys Michigan Visit, Talks Timeline, More

Michigan Wolverines basketball forward Gregg Glenn is narrowing his list.
Michigan Wolverines basketball forward Gregg Glenn is narrowing his list. (Garrett Ellwood/USA Basketball)

---

