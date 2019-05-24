Could new Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard keep all three of John Beilein's assistant coaches? Here's what we're hearing ...

New Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard will be looking to hire assistants to join his staff. Here's what we've picked up, including one very real possibility that's been discussed.

ITF EXTRA: ON JUWAN HOWARD'S ASSISTANTS

Special Limited-Time Offer — Get 50 percent off the first year of an annual TheWolverine.com membership, plus a free 2019 Michigan Football Preview ($16.95 value).

Valid only on NEW annual memberships for TheWolverine.com, including upgrades from monthly accounts, until May 26, 2019.

New users click here: https://michigan.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=50Michigan

Returning free users, and past subscribers, sign in first, and start here: https://michigan.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=50Michigan

Monthly subs looking to upgrade should visit this link: https://n.rivals.com/users/subscriptions

Scroll down to subscription module. Hit “upgrade”. Enter promo code 50Michigan and verify (also check to make sure your payment information is correct).

Use Promo Code: 50Michigan

BONUS: The 2019 Michigan Football Preview

With over 170 full-color, glossy action-packed pages of Michigan football information, this magazine is a must-have for the upcoming season! It includes:

• Player Features

• Historical Articles

• Detailed Position-by-Position Analysis

• Opponent Previews

• And much more!

Make sure your mailing address is included on your subscription page. This is where your magazine will be mailed in July.