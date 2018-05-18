Michigan Basketball: Moe Wagner Moving Up Draft Boards
Former Michigan forward Moritz "Moe" Wagner seems to have cemented himself in the late first-round, early second-round draft range as the NBA Draft draws closer.
The draft is slated for June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
At the NBA Scouting Combine this week in Chicago, Wagner measured in at 6-foot-10.5 without shoes, 6-foot-11.5" with shoes, weighed 241.4 pounds and had a 7-foot wingspan.
Another Wolverine, redshirt sophomore forward Charles Matthews, is not projected to be drafted.
We rounded up all the latest NBA mock drafts and put them in one place to see where Wagner is being projected to land.
Michigan star big man Moritz Wagner stroking 3s here in Chicago. One of the draft’s better stretch bigs at 6-11. Always impressed with his motor and enthusiasm for the game. pic.twitter.com/BZg1KbOhGZ— Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) May 15, 2018
The Ringer: No. 33 overall (third pick of the second round) to the Atlanta Hawks
What They Said: "A skilled offensive big man who needs to improve defensively to stay on the floor."
"SHADES OF: Kelly Olynyk, Channing Frye, Henry Ellenson"
"Wagner's Pluses:
• Good 3-point shooter who can hit tough, contested jumpers off the catch.
• Strong screener who can pick-and-pop, attack closeouts, or roll.
• Solid ball handler who looks fluid on drives, though his first step must get quicker.Makes intelligent passes within the flow of his team’s offense.
• Plays with great energy on defense, so if his fundamentals improve he could become a solid positional defender.
Wagner's Minuses:
• Struggles guarding on the perimeter; may not be a player who can comfortably switch screens.
• Not an ideal defensive anchor, as he doesn't alter many shots at the rim.
• Hasn’t shown the ability to shoot jumpers off the dribble.
• Could improve at carving out space under the rim and finishing from awkward angles."
ESPN's Jonathan Givony: No. 29 overall to the Brooklyn Nets
What They Said: “The Nets don’t have much in the way of shooting in the frontcourt and aren’t really committed to any 4s or 5s long term besides promising rookie Jarrett Allen and the dead-weight contract of Timofey Mozgov. Wagner brings floor spacing and a high-energy style of play. He was one of the breakout players of March, leading Michigan to a Big Ten title and a surprise run to the NCAA championship game.”
NBADraftNet.com: No. 36 overall (sixth pick in the second round) to the Sacramento Kings
Sports Illustrated: No. 36 overall to the Sacramento Kings
Tankathon.com: No. 44 overall (14th pick of the second round) to the Washington Wizards
