Former Michigan forward Moritz "Moe" Wagner seems to have cemented himself in the late first-round, early second-round draft range as the NBA Draft draws closer.

The draft is slated for June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

At the NBA Scouting Combine this week in Chicago, Wagner measured in at 6-foot-10.5 without shoes, 6-foot-11.5" with shoes, weighed 241.4 pounds and had a 7-foot wingspan.

Another Wolverine, redshirt sophomore forward Charles Matthews, is not projected to be drafted.

We rounded up all the latest NBA mock drafts and put them in one place to see where Wagner is being projected to land.