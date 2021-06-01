Michigan Basketball Notebook-Jay Smith On Where Dickinson Can Still Improve

Even before he announced, though, Director of Player Development Jay Smith had a short list of what he wanted to see Dickinson improve upon before he returned to U-M for his second year. Smith, joining play-by-play man Brian Boesch on his “Defend the Block” podcast, said he first wants to see Dickinson add some muscle.

Michigan sophomore-to-be (Wolverines fans hope) Hunter Dickinson has entered his name into the NBA Draft, purportedly to get feedback about what he needs to do to get drafted. He’ll have his opportunity to prove himself against great competition at the NBA combine in June.

“I do think watching him develop physically now where his body has to get stronger, be able to withstand pounding a little bit more, play longer stretches in game … I think that’s really critical for him,” Smith said. “Then, watching him develop defensively where he’s more of a rim protector. I think that could really have a huge effect on our team defensively.”

Playing pick and rolls and being more athletic in defending them is going to be important, he added.

Offensively, everyone has said they need to see Dickinson be a better perimeter shooter before he’s ready for the pros. Smith, though, wants to see him become even more consistent in the paint.

“I told this to Juwan and [assistant] Chris Hunter … you can get fed by just scoring in the lane,” he said. “Get really, really good at it. Force two people to guard you and there are going to be a lot of people open on the perimeter, which is going to help your team win a lot of games.”

He can be a leader in his second year, Smith said, but captain Eli Brooks will be the guy most lean on this season. He came back for a fifth year, providing a huge lift to the Wolverines’ title chances.

His return might be one of the more underapprecated aspects of Big Ten ball heading into the summer.

“He just brings a wealth of experience. That’s where you start,” Smith said. “His basketball IQ is as high as anybody I’ve seen in my 36 years. He really has a high IQ, understands … he’s there before he gets there, you know? He just thinks one play ahead, is a tremendous player.

“I think he’s a really good offensive player. The other thing is, he is really selfless. He really gave of himself in certain games so other guys could get shots. He takes on a big task guarding usually the best scorer on the other team. You have traits like that, it really separates you from a lot of people.”

This could be the year he gets more publicity, Smith predicted.

“He’s been in a lot of wins, been in a lot of big games in his lifetime, and he’s a joy to be around," he sad. "He’s always thinking the game on the court. He comes off to the sideline to say something and you think, ‘wow. That’s a high level. He really gets it, sees it before anybody else sees it.'

“He’ll tell somebody where to go out on the floor where he needs to be before he even gets there. He really gets it, and that wealth of knowledge is really going to help this young group we have coming in.”

There will be high expectations for those six freshmen, as well. Their first step, Smith said, it to get acclimated to college.

“… That whole routine is going to get flipped around now. It’s going to get tossed and turned, and you have to kind of find your way,” he said, noting part of their job was to help them become comfortable being uncomfortable and adjusting.

After that, it’s about putting in the work to prove they can play at this level .

“Some players are great; some have to figure it out a little bit,” he said. “Your body is going to go through some changes, from a diet standpoint to an … endurance standpoint. But it’s gradual. It’s not going to be we run you until you drop. Those are old methods.

“It’s going to be a gradual progression. Juwan is terrific with it; the trainers, Camp Sanderson. It will be a slow, gradual increase over a seven- or eight-week period they have to adjust themselves to. They’re going to find out there are players who are bigger, stronger and quicker than them on same team.”

They’ll have to kick it up another level to play at Michigan, he added — he’s as excited as anyone to see which ones rise to the occasion.