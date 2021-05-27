Hoops Rankings Update: U-M Target Jalen Duren New No. 1- Where Things Stand

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard inked the nation's No. 1 recruiting class for 2021, and he's in on several of the nation's top 2022 prospects, too. That includes Jalen Duren, Rivals.com's new No. 1 prospect in the junior class. Here's where the Wolverines' targets stand after the new rankings, and where U-M sits with each of them ... RELATED Want to play for Juwan Howard? Be Ready to Play 'Kick-Ass Defense' Hunter Dickinson will Test NBA Waters

Michigan Wolverines basketball target Jalen Duren is the nation's new No. 1 player in the class of 2022. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Duren moves one spot from No. 2 past Ypsilanti (Mich.) forward Emoni Bates into the top slot after an outstanding senior year. Most believe he'll go pro out of high school, but he does like Juwan Howard a lot and Michigan is in the mix. One of his former coaches was recently hired at Miami, however – that might make the 'Canes a favorite — and UCLA is also there if he decides he wants to spend a year in college.

Walker moves up two spots to No. 9 after his impressive showing at the GEICO Nationals in April. He's played his recruitment close to the vest, and while we wouldn't expect him to end up at Michigan, the Wolverines are in the mix.

Lively is one of the biggest movers of the bunch, jumping 31 spots from No. 45 to No. 14. He's developed an outside game and has become one of the hottest commodities in his class. Michigan offered a few weeks back and is part of a mix that includes Kansas, Maryland, North Carolina and Ohio State, among others. He'll visit North Carolina on June 8 and Duke on June 29. Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, and Ohio State are the other schools he said recently were recruiting him hardest.

Bradley drops 11 spots from No. 7, but he's still one of the top point guards in this class. Kentucky is thought to be the most likely option if he doesn't go directly to the G-League or other pro route, and there's a legit chance he could reclassify to 2021. U-M is thought to be in his top three, but appears to be a long shot now.

Casey moves down a spot from No. 21. He's extremely athletic ... and very high on Michigan. The Wolverines seem to be in a good spot here. He needs to improve his jump shot, but he's the real deal.

Dailey stays at No. 23 after a good year at IMG Academy. Many believe he could go overseas and start his pro career immediately after graduating. His dad once played in Spain. U-M should have a shot if he doesn't.

The biggest riser on this list, and in the top 150. He moves up from No. 109 and has received several new offers. He was waiting on the Michigan offer and got it in the last few weeks — he'll visit in June — but he's also gotten a North Carolina offer and is now in high demand. He has become a U-M priority.

Williams drops four spots from No. 39. Michigan is watching him closely, but many see him as more shooting guard or combo guard than point. The Wolverines have several other options at both positions.

Juwan's son has been playing with the ball in his hands this spring, and his stock has risen dramatically as he's shown he's much more than just a great shooter. He rises 25 spots to No. 40, and there's little doubt he ends up in Ann Arbor playing for his father and with his brother, Michigan freshman Jace.

The big man rises three spots from No. 47 and is starting to set up visits, including Michigan on June 11 weekend. He'll pare his list of eight before long, and U-M will likely be in his top three or four. The Wolverines are battling Syracuse, hometown UConn and others ... it's clear Howard and Co. have made an impression here, but he will take his time and see campuses before announcing in the fall.

Michigan has been watching this sharpshooting big man for a while, and an offer could be on the horizon. He moves up a whopping 69 spots and holds offers from UCLA, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Iowa, Louisville, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Georgetown, Virginia ... he'll visit Duke and Indiana in June. Filipowski averaged 20.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He also shot 35.4 percent from three. This year was on and off due to COVID ... he averaged roughly 21 points and 13 rebounds per game in a shortened season.

The jack-of-all-trades moves up one spot. He has stayed in frequent contact with the Michigan staff and has known Juwan Howard and his family since he was in fifth grade playing with his sons. U-M and Florida State are among those in which he's most interested.

Smith falls five spots to No. 69. He's still in frequent communication with the Michigan coaches and planning a June visit to Ann Arbor. He camped at U-M when John Beilein was coaching. Stanford is the heavy favorite here — he has former teammates and friends there from his school.

The diminutive point guard falls eight spots to No. 75. Michigan was once the favorite here, but Florida has moved up and U-M has continued to pursue other point guard prospects. He'll visit Ann Arbor June 16.

Rodgers moves from No. 78 to No. 82. He loves Michigan, and many feel this is a U-M vs. Syracuse battle. He's an outstanding athlete who is still working on rounding out his offensive game (and on his jump shot).