Michigan Basketball Ranked No. 6 In Preseason AP Poll

The Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team is considered one of the favorites to win a national championship this season. The first AP top-25 poll of the 2021-22 season backs that up, throwing the Wolverines in at No. 6 to start the year.

This is the highest start for the Wolverines since the 2013-14 season when they began as the seventh-ranked team in the country.

Michigan is one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the preseason projections, joining Purdue (No. 7), Illinois (No. 11), Ohio State (No. 17) and Maryland (No. 21). The rival Michigan State Spartans received the most votes of any unranked team.

