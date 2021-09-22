Michigan Basketball Recruiting: 4-Star Gregg Glenn Sets Announcement Date

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and his staff hosted four-star Gregg Glenn last weekend, and the trip couldn't have gone much better. Now, after his one and only visit of the fall, Glenn has set a date for his commitment announcement.

Glenn's final five includes Michigan, Iona, USF, Georgia and Virginia Tech, but U-M appears to be the strong favorite at this point.

"I would describe my game as a hard-nosed player. I am versatile," he said. "I can get to the basket when I want. In the paint, I can score multiple ways. My shot is getting better, and I am one of the best passers in the country.

"I play defense well, I bring energy and excitement to the floor. People say I play like Draymond Green, PJ Washington and others.”

Glenn told us his Michigan visit couldn't have gone much better.

"It was a great weekend," he said. "All the fans were awesome. The campus was great ... it was amazing. People there were welcoming me and telling me to come there, the coaching staff was really great ... everything wowed me, so yeah [I had a great time]."

We asked him if he talked to the Michigan coaches about a possible pledge.

"No comment on the committing part yet," he said.

'Yet' apparently the key word here.

We also asked him if he had other visits coming up

."No," he said. "Just this one."

Michigan has pledges from point guard Dug McDaniel and big man Tarris Reed, who is visiting this weekend. Jett Howard is a very likely addition, and it appears Glenn is, too.

Watch for more on these developments in the hours and days to come ...