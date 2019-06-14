Michigan wasn’t in great position with five-star 2020 Isaiah Jackson when John Beilein was head coach — could Juwan Howard change that?

Jackson, one of the top rising senior big men in the country, wasn’t a great fit under the former staff. He’s a crazily athletic shot blocker who is still working on his offensive skills, including his jump shot.

Now that he’s returned in-state after a year at SPIRE Institute in Cleveland, the Wolverines might have a better chance to make a move. Howard’s hiring definitely has his attention.

“I feel like he’ll have a big impact,” Jackson said. “Being around [former] pros helps anybody. Talking to him about anything … how the game is, competitiveness, the outside part of it, everything.”

Jackson has remained in contact with Michigan assistant Saddi Washington, but he hasn’t set up any visits. Some have felt he’s been a Michigan State lean for some time, but he’s taking his time with the recruiting process. He’s rarely wanted to talk schools in the past, and that hasn’t changed.

“I haven’t made or scheduled any visits,” he said. “Probably after AAU season I’ll start taking unofficials, officals and stuff.”

Jackson loved his time at SPIRE, but the Detroit native will play his ball at Waterford (Mich.) Mott this year. Being back home and close to family was a big selling point, and he’s likely to get more touches on offense.

Improving his arsenal will be an emphasis this summer into the fall.

“First of all, I’ve got to get in shape,” he said. “That’s a big key to my game ... then handling the ball, dribbling, everything comes next.”

MSU’s Tom Izzo has been watching him closely since ninth grade, Jackson noted, and that might give him an advantage. Michigan’s loss of Beilein, however, hasn’t been a huge detriment.

“Naw, I look at it the same,” he said. “Beilein was great coach and he talked to me all the time. He was a good guy, but it’s still [about] the college.

“I’ve just got to feel comfortable being around a place if I go there, have a team I can go and hopefully win a National Championship with and get better.”