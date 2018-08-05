Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-05 10:32:07 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Coach — Bajema Is A Great Fit At U-M

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30

Cole Bajema was a relative unknown before summer of 2018. He’s now a Michigan pledge, and a worthy one, AAU coach Don Brady said.

Nq5txdixj14dt7s5wc9d
Cole Bajema is one of the fastest risers in the 2019 class. He's also a Michigan pledge.
KPUG

Bajema is on the cusp of top 100 status after his outstanding play on the AAU circuit for the Friends of Hoops program out of Seattle. He played well at the U-M camp to earn notice from the Michigan coaches and — essentially — a two-week audition to prove he was worthy of an offer.

They followed him just about everywhere, and he responded.

“We’ve always been pretty confident in him, and he’s a confident and talented kid,” Brady said. “But I don’t know if we thought he’d blow up like he [did] those last two weeks.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}