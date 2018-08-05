Bajema is on the cusp of top 100 status after his outstanding play on the AAU circuit for the Friends of Hoops program out of Seattle. He played well at the U-M camp to earn notice from the Michigan coaches and — essentially — a two-week audition to prove he was worthy of an offer.

They followed him just about everywhere, and he responded.

“We’ve always been pretty confident in him, and he’s a confident and talented kid,” Brady said. “But I don’t know if we thought he’d blow up like he [did] those last two weeks.