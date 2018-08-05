Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Coach — Bajema Is A Great Fit At U-M
Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30
Cole Bajema was a relative unknown before summer of 2018. He’s now a Michigan pledge, and a worthy one, AAU coach Don Brady said.
Bajema is on the cusp of top 100 status after his outstanding play on the AAU circuit for the Friends of Hoops program out of Seattle. He played well at the U-M camp to earn notice from the Michigan coaches and — essentially — a two-week audition to prove he was worthy of an offer.
They followed him just about everywhere, and he responded.
“We’ve always been pretty confident in him, and he’s a confident and talented kid,” Brady said. “But I don’t know if we thought he’d blow up like he [did] those last two weeks.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news