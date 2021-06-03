Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Futurecast For Trimble, Several Updates

It appears to be a Michigan vs. North Carolina battle now, but Trimble — one of the most athletic point guards in the class — had been waiting for a U-M offer, and now he's got it. He'll be in next week, and Rivals.com's Rob Cassidy has put in a FutureCast for the Wolverines. "Michigan seems confident in its ability to land four-star point guard Seth Trimble, who saw his stock soar in last week’s rankings update," Cassidy wrote. "Trimble, who shot up 75 spots to No. 34 overall in the new Rivals150, has long been high on the Wolverines and will visit their campus June 13. "Trimble intends to trim his list this fall, and the Wolverines are a near lock to be there when he does. He also intends to take officials to North Carolina and Marquette in addition to his trip to Ann Arbor, so what takes place on those trips (along with ensuing ones) could shake things up. For now, however, bet on Michigan." Watch his most recent clips below to see why teams are so excited about him.

Glenn said Michigan and Alabama are the two teams recruiting him the hardest right now. "I want a place that helps me get better on the court and with my academics every single day. I want a place that can help me get to my ultimate goal of playing in the NBA, so that’s important," he said. "Juwan Howard is like family to me, so we talk. He checks on me, like, every day. With Alabama, they check on me too. They just want my AAU schedule and all that." He understands why everyone thinks he'll end up at Michigan, but his coach said he its 'wide open.' “All I know is that they have a good program and that Juwan did great this year -- the coach of the year. Michigan looks good right now," he said. From RIVALS: "Michigan has been seen as the leader for Glenn for some time, and that may well still be the case. That will likely hinge on how much the Wolverines prioritize the four-star prospect in the year ahead." We would agree with that assessment.



Much was made about this week's visitor not planning another trip to Kentucky, but it shouldn't have been. “We had talked to the (UK) coaching staff about that weeks in advance. And they understood that,” Bradley’s father Nate told Kentucky.com. “Kentucky wasn’t one of the schools calling us upset, I’ll put it to you that way. Kentucky was fully aware of what we were doing." Michigan (this week), Alabama and Arizona are the next three visits up, and North Carolina is on tap for June 15-17. Kentucky, though, is still right there. “We just want the opportunity to compete. And they’re saying that they’re definitely going to give that opportunity," Nate Bradley said. “… We’ve had great conversations with Kentucky. We still feel good about Kentucky.” That might change, he noted, if the Wildcats sign another point guard. Bradley plans to decide this fall. As first reported here, Donovan Clingan will visit Michigan June 11. He'll see UConn unofficially June 14, followed by Syracuse and Ohio State this month.



