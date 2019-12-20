Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has landed a huge commitment from one of the nation's best big men in four-star Hunter Dickinson. He is ranked as the nation's No. 5 center and No. 38 overall prospect, and gives the Wolverines a trio of top-60 prospects in the 2020 class, joining four-star signee Zeb Jackson (No. 59) and five-star commit Isaiah Todd (No. 10).

I will be committing to... pic.twitter.com/31zz80lCbg — Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) December 20, 2019

Dickinson had a final four of Michigan, Florida State, Duke and Notre Dame. "Coach [Juwan] Howard, I really like his love for Michigan and for big men, really. He just says how much he wants to coach me," Dickinson said about his choice and feelings for the Wolverines' first year head coach. "I think everybody was wondering how good of a coach he would be at the college level, and I think he has shown everybody that he can run his stuff and he knows how to game plan.”

From Rivals.com's Corey Evans:

Dickinson has been productive member for the famed DeMatha Catholic High (MD) program and Team Takeover program since the ninth-grade. On the Nike circuit this summer, Dickinson posted per-game averages of 13.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 blocks. He made close to 60-percent of his shots attempted. A lefty big man that boasts a variety of counters moves in the low-post setting, Dickinson is a tremendous win for the Wolverines. He is an immediate go-to weapon down low that can pass, score, rebound and alter shots. Defeating a number of national suitors and a blue blood in Duke reflects Juwan Howard’s ability to win out in the more high-pressured recruitments, coinciding with this fall’s earlier commitment from top-10 senior Isaiah Todd. Dickinson becomes the third member of the Wolverines’ 2020 class. He joins the aforementioned Todd and four-star guard Zeb Jackson, making for a top-15 group nationally.