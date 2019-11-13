Michigan has received Zeb Jackson's Letter of Intent, but head coach Juwan Howard is still waiting on five-star Isaiah Todd's. He's also waiting to see what four-star Hunter Dickinson is going to do. Here's the latest: Howard has two class of 2020 pledges, and one — Jackson —has already signed in the early period. He's hoping to add a few more, but the list dwindled a bit when a handful of his top prospects — Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s Mark Williams, Montverde (Fla,) Academy’s Moses Moody and Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep’s Nimari Burnett — chose other schools. They'll also have to sweat it out until spring to see if Todd is going to sign. Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60



From USA TODAY: Isaiah Todd is the highest ranked (No. 8 in the Chosen 25) committed recruit who does not plan to sign during the early period. Todd, a forward at Word of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, North Carolina), said he "can't wait" to play at Michigan next season, but isn't ready to sign. Many still believe he'll play overseas next season.

Moody, a teammate of Jackson's, picked Arkansas Nov. 9 during a press conference in his home state. He also loved his Michigan visit, but the allure of playing for his home state school was too much to pass up. “It was definitely a big decision,” he said during a press conference in his home town. “I put in a lot of work to get here. I just feel like I’m giving back to the community that raised me.” U-M finished second, while Virginia also made a late push. He took official visits to Michigan, Arkansas and Ohio State ... he has reportedly decided to wait until the late period to sign in April.

Williams opted for Duke several weeks ago in a decision that surprised nobody. His sister started on the Blue Devils' women's team.

Burnett never really seemed to have the Wolverines at the top of his list despite close family ties to Howard and his family. The five-star shooting guard was looking to be “the guy” with the ball in his hands, and with U-M already having Jackson, Burnett felt Texas Tech was the best place for him. Still on the board — Dickinson, Jace Howard, Josh Christopher, Kyree Walker and Adam Miller

Dickinson is another with whom Michigan appeared in great shape, though he was keeping a lid on his intentions in the days leading up to Nov. 13 Signing Day. He told us Nov. 8 he had no decision date in mind though U-M, Notre Dame, Florida State and Duke were his constants. Rivals.com’s Corey Evans said he was surprised Dickinson was dragging his feet. “For a while it seemed like he had a new leader every few weeks,” Evans said Nov. 8. “He’s seen the four remaining programs and has been mulling a final decision for a few weeks now. The expectation is that he should choose early.” He believed Michigan was in good shape, however. “Coming down the stretch, Michigan looks to have the upper hand and he could be the first high-end traditional big man to pick Juwan Howard,” he said. His girlfriend, Ziyah Holman, signed with Michigan today on a track scholarship. This has only strengthened belief that Dickinson will end up in Ann Arbor.

Ziyah Holman ➡️The University of Michigan 🔵〽️

Another MileSplit50 top 20 recruit just made her commitment.https://t.co/Glymgszkl9 — MileSplit US (@milesplit) November 13, 2019

Howard’s son held offers from Dayton, Saint Louis and others, but he was closing in on a decision date as of Nov. 8. “I should be deciding soon,” he said. “I’m just trying to find the date that works right with everything.” He received a Michigan offer in September, and most believe he’ll join his father in Ann Arbor.

Christopher is visiting Nov. 22 for U-M’s game with Houston Baptist. He averaged 21.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists a game for Vegas Elite in the Nike EYBL this summer and has already taken one visit — to tiny Howard. Christopher will visit Michigan, Missouri, Arizona State and UCLA over the next three months, and while Kentucky has been mentioned, he has no plans to visit. “I’ve decided to focus on my high school season for now and take my visits,” Christopher told USA Today. “I’m not in any hurry. I’m giving Howard the same look that I’m giving the other four and we’ll just see what happens from that.” He is expected to sign in the April late signing period.

Miller announced via twitter he’d been offered by Michigan and would visit Nov. 15 weekend during U-M’s game with Elon and football’s Michigan State weekend. Miller is thought to be leaning toward Illinois and has Arizona and Louisville among his finalists, but head coach Juwan Howard is from Chicago and close with his Mac Irvin Fire AAU program. Arizona State, Kansas and Wake Forest are also on his list. “Miller has seen the other finalists officially and his rumored favorite has changed a few times over the last 3-4 months,” Rivals.com’s Eric Bossi wrote Nov. 5. “However, the chance to replace former high school teammate Ayo Dosunmu and play for his home state at Illinois is starting to sound as if it will be too much to pass up.” He will announce after the Michigan trip and plans to wait until spring to sign. Again, Illinois is the heavy favorite.