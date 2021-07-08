Four-star center Tarris Reed has a number of great options from which to choose, but he appears to be narrowing his list. Michigan's staff has closed the gap — and then some — on the leaders heading into mid-summer.

The four-star Reed has visited Michigan State, Purdue, Ohio State and now U-M most recently, and it's fair to say Ann Arbor was better than he expected.

"He really liked his visit," Mokan Elite AAU program director Matt Suther said. "They’re definitely in the mix when it comes to being the school he picks. He’s going through the process, has visited four schools, is going thru the pros and cons of each, trying to figure it out."

