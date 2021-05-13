 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Michigan Basketball's Home/Away Big Ten Opponents For 2021-22 Revealed
Michigan Basketball's Home/Away Big Ten Opponents For 2021-22 Revealed

Michigan Wolverines basketball now knows which Big Ten opponents it will play at home and on the road for the 20-game 2021-22 conference season, with the program, in conjunction with the league, having made the announcement Thursday afternoon. The dates for each game have not yet been revealed.

This is the fourth straight season the Wolverines will partake in 20 league games, with the Big Ten having increased the number from 18 contests starting during the 2018-19 season. Two Big Ten contests will occur in early December, before the conclusion of the non-conference slate, with the rest of the conference schedule to be played from January to March.

Michigan Wolverines basketball won the Big Ten title last season.
Michigan Wolverines basketball won the Big Ten title last season. (Michigan Basketball Twitter Account)
Michigan will play a home-and-home against in-state rival Michigan State, its protected rivalry game. Additional home-and-home series for the Wolverines include Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers.

The Wolverines will play host to Maryland, Minnesota and Northwestern in single games in Ann Arbor, while traveling to compete at Indiana, at Penn State and at Wisconsin in the three designated road games.

The Big Ten Tournament will be held in Indianapolis once again, this year at Banker's Life Fieldhouse.

Michigan Basketball Opponent Breakdown

HOME: Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern

ROAD: Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin

HOME/AWAY: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

