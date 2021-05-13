Michigan Wolverines basketball now knows which Big Ten opponents it will play at home and on the road for the 20-game 2021-22 conference season, with the program, in conjunction with the league, having made the announcement Thursday afternoon. The dates for each game have not yet been revealed.

This is the fourth straight season the Wolverines will partake in 20 league games, with the Big Ten having increased the number from 18 contests starting during the 2018-19 season. Two Big Ten contests will occur in early December, before the conclusion of the non-conference slate, with the rest of the conference schedule to be played from January to March.

