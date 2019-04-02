Ticker
Michigan Basketball: Signee Jalen Wilson Liked Meeting LaVar Ball

Andrew Hussey
Michigan signee Jalen Wilson scored 31 points at the Big Baller Brand All-Star game.

Michigan head coach John Beilein has never landed a McDonald’s All-American in his 12 years at Michigan.

However, he now has a Big Baller Brand All-Star in Michigan signee Jalen Wilson. Nearly 2,000 miles from the McDonald’s All-American Game taking place in Atlanta, Ga., four days prior, Wilson participated in the inaugural Big Baller Brand All-Star Game Sunday.

Not only was he an All-Star, he was one of the best players on the court. Going up against some of the best talent in the country, he had a huge night, finishing the game with 31 points.

“It was just a good time,” Wilson said. “I was out there with a lot of guys I have been playing with the past few summers. It was just really fun to showcase my game in front of a lot of important guys and represent Michigan. I love playing and it was a great time.”

