Michigan Basketball Staff's 'All for One' Staff Mentality Has U-M Rolling

The first sign that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard might have been the perfect successor to John Beilein came before he even set foot on campus. He was still brimming with excitement at the possibility of being next in line when he called Beilein himself, and then several others in the profession in search of an experienced coach as his potential right-hand man.

Asked why he went that route after finding his perfect fit in Phil Martelli, Howard explained he needed someone experienced to help him, acknowledging he needed help.

“I can’t fail,” he said, adding it wasn’t an option to lose at his alma mater.

That was a stunning display of humility in a profession that’s lacking a lot of it, and of Howard’s genuine nature he’s shown since he arrived. It’s been evident in everything he’s done, and while some on the national stage insist he still has something to prove — mainly, winning with his “own guys” — it’s clear he’s a winner, already with one Big Ten Championship under his belt.

