On Friday afternoon, the Michigan basketball team released its first edition of the 2023-24 roster. Juwan Howard and the Wolverines are still in on a few transfer portal targets, so the roster is likely far from finalized, but the latest release reveals some interesting things about the 2023-24 team.

True sophomore Youssef Khayat headlines the latest update. The Beirut, Lebanon native was listed at 215 pounds in Friday's roster update, which is up from the listed 195-pound weight that he played at as a freshman in 2022-23.

Khayat played in nine games as a freshman last season, including one start, which came in the season-ending loss to Vanderbilt in the second round of the NIT. He showed flashes as a freshman — albeit in very limited minutes — and Khayat will look to make a much larger impact in year two.

The 20 pounds of added weight should help Khayat play more physically, something he struggled doing as a freshman.

Starting point guard Dug McDaniel also put on some weight. The sophomore, who played his freshman campaign at a listed 160 pounds, is now up to 175 pounds, according to the roster update.

McDaniel had a strong first season in the maize and blue. He was thrown into the starting role when Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn went down with an injury against Kentucky, so he played a significant amount for a true freshman.

The Washington, D.C. native played in all 34 of the team's games, and he started in 26 contests. He recorded more than 1,000 minutes, and he averaged 8.6 points per game.

With Jett Howard, Kobe Bufkin and Hunter Dickinson all departing, McDaniel will be tasked with taking on more of a score-first role as a sophomore.

The latest roster update also included Michigan's three transfer portal additions in Tray Jackson, Nimari Burnett and Olivier Nkamhoua. Jackson will wear jersey No. 2, Burnett will wear No. 4, and Nkamhoua will wear No. 13.

The team's lone scholarship freshman, George Washington III, was also on the roster, coming in at 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds.