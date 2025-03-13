Top-75 2027 WR Dakota Guerrant talks spring visits and schools standing out

Dakota Guerrant is a top-70 prospect in the country and one of the most coveted wide receivers in the 2027 class, and it was easy to see why when Guerrant showed off his playmaking ability in one-one-ones often at the Sound Mind Sound Body media day event in Wixom, Michigan on Sunday.

The Harper Woods High School (Harper Woods, Michigan) standout has already received over 30 scholarship offers and counting. He currently ranks as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Michigan, the No. 7 wide receiver in the country and the No. 67 overall recruit in the Rivals250 for the 2027 cycle.

Early in his process, Guerrant's recruitment is still wide open, and he doesn't have any plans to narrow things down soon. However, he does have several visits planned for the spring.

Guerrant spoke to Rivals about his visit plans, programs that are standing out to him and what he is doing to improve his game.

"I'm just trying to sit in on the meetings and see how the coaches coach a little bit deeper and talk to the players — see how the culture is inside the building and in the locker rooms," Guerrant told Rivals regarding his upcoming visits.