Here's a look at what a few writers from some of the country's biggest publications are saying about the pick:

However, opinions seem to be mixed on whether or not the Lakers made the right choice by taking Wagner.

With the pick, Wagner became the ninth Wolverine drafted under head coach John Beilein in Ann Arbor, further cementing the U-M head man's status as one of (if not) the games's best developers of talent .

Michigan's NBA draft success continued last night when big man Moe Wagner was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 25th overall pick of the first round.

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated: 2018 NBA Draft Grades: Pick-by-Pick Analysis

"The Lakers could have gone in a number of directions given the available talent at this spot. Wagner has fans around the league and should be able to provide shooting and some rotational value down the line, but his defensive struggles could prove concerning on an L.A. roster that—presently, at least—lacks a defensive edge.

"Wagner is a solid player who should give them a return, but there were better options on the board from my vantage point. Grade: C+"

Reid Forgrave, CBS Sports: 2018 NBA Draft Grades: Pick-by-Pick Results, Analysis for First and Second Rounds

"Wagner has a lot of strengths. He's a good offensive player who plays hard and can shoot as a stretch-center. He's a creative scorer. But can he overcome his defensive disadvantages? Robert Williams has the defensive side covered, and he was the better pick here. He's becoming a real steal now. Grade: C+"

Ricky O'Donnell, SBNation: 2018 NBA Draft Grades for the First Round

"Grade: C

"Wagner can really shoot, but he faces serious questions defensively. It’s surprising the Lakers went with him over Robert Williams and Mitchell Robinson, superior athletes who project as much better defensive players, even if they lack outside shooting touch."

Tony Jones, Salt Lake Tribune: Tony Jones' Draft Analysis: The Hawks did Great, the Knicks and Lakers Made the Wrong Decisions

"Wagner would’ve been a good pick 10 years ago. In today’s NBA, how is he going to defend? He’s not a rim protector, and he will get chewed up on switches by opposing guards. He is offensively talented, and he can shoot. But someone like Jacob Evans, a tough defending wing, would’ve been a better pick. Grade: C-"

Ohm Youngmisuk, ESPN.com: Michigan's Moritz Wagner Taken by Lakers With 25th Overall Pick

"Lakers team president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka hope they were able to find another late first-round gem in Wagner, a 6-foot-11 forward who helped lead the Wolverines to the national title game last season. Last year during their first draft together, Johnson and Pelinka found Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart with the 27th and 30th overall picks.

"The Lakers were impressed by Wagner during their interview with him at the Chicago pre-draft camp. Head coach Luke Walton said Wagner's personality electrified the room.

"'Selecting Moe Wagner was a big target for Magic,' Pelinka said. 'When you build a team, you have to have pillars that you build on. For us we are sticking to those core principles, which are guys that are high IQ basketball player that play the game the right way and can shoot and have length and have versatility and play with toughness.

"'The game, as you know, requires bigs that can spread the floor. What we noticed in all the games we went to in person is, he is a tremendous passer and great screener in pick-and-roll situations, coached by John Beilein, who is a terrific coach. And Luke felt that when we had him in our building that he had off-the-charts basketball IQ. Magic had to get over a Spartan drafting a Wolverine but once we got over that, he was our guy.'"

Mark Whicker, The San Gabriel Valley Tribune: Moe Wagner Might win Over L.A. (or Cleveland or San Antonio...)

"Victor Moritz Wagner began with a soccer ball, of course. But his parents, Axel and Beate, gradually wearied of standing outside in the rain watching him play. Basketball was played indoors.

"As Wagner improved, he joined the Alba Berlin club. The coach was Henrik Rodl, who played on the North Carolina team that beat Michigan for the 1993 NCAA championship, a victory abetted by a timeout Chris Webber called but Michigan did not have.

"Wagner was playing on Alba Berlin’s top team. One of his teammates was Niels Giffey, who had played at Connecticut. By then Wagner had become a fan of the U.S. college game. The time was coming for him to turn pro in Europe. But a middleman had sent Beilein a video of Wagner.

"Beilein admits he doesn’t check his e-mail hourly or even daily. When he saw this one he immediately flew to Berlin. He said all he wanted was a big German dinner and a big beer, and the Wagners obliged. But it was Wagner’s unfettered personality that convinced Beilein. The coach offered the scholarship before he flew home.

"If you’re having trouble placing Wagner, scroll back to Michigan’s last-tick win over Houston in the second round of the NCAAs. As Corey Davis bent over from the weight of the agony of defeat, Wagner approached him and patted him on the back, and radiated such sincerity that Davis did not take it as a taunt.

"'It was a respect move,' Davis said. 'I appreciate him doing that.'

"'We were three seconds away from being in the same situation,' Wagner said. 'He is a senior, right? Seeing the guys like that, at the end of the day sports is all love.'

"As Wagner might learn soon, the NBA doesn’t love you like that."

Gabe Zaldivar, contributor to Forbes.com: Lakers Draft Lacks Showtime but Packs Substance

"The Lakers regime helmed by Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka certainly seem to have a type: an older prospect that is near NBA ready.

"It’s one reason why Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart were so successful in their first years. They had already matured and amassed the collegiate experience that allowed the Lakers to better gauge future success.

"Enter Moe Wagner, a lanky shooter who became adept at rebounding in his most recent year at Michigan.

"Hoops Hype’s Alex Kennedy, in an early June interview with the Michigan standout, described the new Laker as 'one of the most NBA-ready players in the 2018 NBA draft class due to his extensive experience.'

"He finished his last season with the Wolverines averaging 14.6 points on .528 shooting. Importantly, he improved his rebounding to 7.1 boards per game from 4.2 the previous season.

"If there is a worry it’s Wagner’s defensive capabilities, a part of the game the Lakers have increasingly stressed to their players and prospects."

Chris Peterson, FanSided.com: Could Moe Wagner be the Lakers' Kevin Love?

"It’s easy to be happy for Wagner. He came to Michigan as a kid hardly anyone knew about. Now, he is a first-round pick in the NBA draft and if everything works out, he could be playing with LeBron James next season.

"Certainly, a lot of dominoes need to fall before that happens. However, it’s a possibility. If the Lakers get Kawhi Leonard, then James and Paul George could follow suit. That could leave Wagner with a chance to play a key role in the rotation.

"And when you look at what Wagner can do, it’s possible he could be a pretty good imitation of Kevin Love, who has had a stellar career. The former UCLA standout averages a career double-double and is a 37 percent 3-point shooter for his career.

"Those are big shoes to fill but Wagner has some of those same skills. For one, he is a skilled guy. Wagner can play with his back to the basket and he is a decent passer. He is also very good in the pick-and-roll which fit well with James if that ever happened. His 38 percent 3-point mark isn’t bad either.

"Wagner isn’t a great defender and like Love, he probably never will be. Yet, he can shoot the ball, rebound and is willing to do the dirty work. Even if LeBron doesn’t come to the Lakers, Wagner could add another front-court shooter to pair with Kyle Kuzma."