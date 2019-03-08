Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Michigan class of 2019 signee Jalen Wilson is done after a great year, leaving pledge Zeb Jackson as the last man standing among U-M pledges. Wilson played well, but his Denton Guyer team lost 66-62 to 2020 target Micah Peavy and Duncanville in a 1 vs. 2 matchup for the Class 6A Region I final last week. Guyer finished 32-5, denied its first trip to the finals for the second straight season.

From the Star-Telegram: After Duncanville retook the lead on the next possession, Harmon hit Michigan signee Jalen Wilson for a basket that tied the game at 51-51. Another Wilson bucket put Guyer ahead 53-51 … before a 3-pointer with 3:38 to go [made it 54-53]. The game went to overtime, where Peavy shined. He led Duncanville with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Peavy has five schools left, including Michigan and LSU. The Wolverines are his only team “up north,” but they’ve done a great job recruiting him.Texas Tech is also strong with him. Wilson, meanwhile, has upped his game dramatically. From DentonRC.com: Wilson has taken his game to another level as a senior, adding a lethal three-point shot to his offensive arsenal. After shooting 33 percent from long range on a combined 127 attempts as a freshman and sophomore, Wilson hit 41-of-105 3-pointers last year (39 percent). The Michigan signee has upped that number to 40.5 percent while again increasing his attempts, knocking down 55-of-136 shots from behind the arc this season. “I’ve learned every year how to get shots off better,” Wilson, who is averaging 18.5 points and 7.6 rebounds, said. “As a freshman, I was playing against older kids and wasn’t strong enough or quick enough. I’ve trained to get it quicker, have a better and higher release — I’ve been shooting and working out more than I ever have before. “I don’t think I’ve ever had as much confidence in my three-point shot as I do now. Putting in the work and having the confidence to see the ball go in day in and day out has really helped.” In Toledo, junior pledge Zeb Jackson was named Ohio’s Division IV player of the year after averaging 24.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. He led his team to another playoff win, this one over Mohwawk, to keep the season alive.



From the Advertiser-Tribune: Both teams were on fire in the first half as the Hawks (17-7) led 43-40 at the half. MVCD junior guard Zeb Jackson, who is committed to play at Michigan, started the game scoring 13 straight points for the Hawks, including a steal and a slam to give the Hawks an early 13-6 advantage. Jackson ended with 25 points, but also a plethora of assists as he was doubled and tripled at times. “Zeb’s getting double-teamed and faceguarded and we’re just used to it. He did a great job of trusting his teammates and finding the open man,” [coach] Rob Conover said. “It’s the right time of year to be doing those types of things, so I’m very proud of him in what he did on the defensive end. And I think we wore them out in the end as well.” Video Highlights: ZEB JACKSON IN ACTION

In other news, we wrote about Franz Wagner, Moe’s little brother, last year. The younger Wagner, a shooter and more, is still considering playing in the United States and has U-M, Stanford and Butler as his top three. What former U-M forward Moritz Wagner told us last March: “He’s definitely thinking about it. He’s a little different than me, but … he’s in a very similar situation,” he said. “He’s introverted, thinks a little more before he speaks so he’s not as expressive … though on the court, he is. “I think he really has both options in mind. It’s a tough time for a young guy, 16 years old He’s graduating school right now and he’s going to have a whole year to think about it. It’s a tough year. I had the same year, because we had so much going on. When it’s your life, you’re’ deciding what to do … it’s kind of cool, though.” The rest of the article: FRANZ WAGNER Wagner said

Finally, Michigan head coach John Beilein was in Connecticut Wednesday to see another 2019, Lester Quinones, and IMG Academy lose to Brewster Academy in a national quarterfinal.