News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-30 07:11:11 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball: Wolverines' Assistant DeAndre Haynes Is Moving On

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan assistant coach DeAndre Haynes will not be retained by Juwan Howard and is moving on.

Haynes announced it on twitter this morning in saying his goodbyes.

X00ritolxfphqgzymccu

Howard has reportedly offered former St. Joseph head coach Phil Martelli a lead assistant job and, per sources, will retain Saddi Washington as an assistant.

New York Knicks assistant Howard Eisley and G-League coach Mike Miller (Westchester) are others being mentioned for the vacancies created by Haynes and Luke Yaklich's departures.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}