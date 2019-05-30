Michigan Basketball: Wolverines' Assistant DeAndre Haynes Is Moving On
Michigan assistant coach DeAndre Haynes will not be retained by Juwan Howard and is moving on.
Haynes announced it on twitter this morning in saying his goodbyes.
As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. My time here at the University of Michigan was nothing short of a dream. pic.twitter.com/91Y8FiJ53O— DeAndre Haynes (@CoachDreHaynes) May 30, 2019
I learned from one of the best coaches in the business, worked beside some of the best staff in the country, and had the opportunity to coach some of the most amazing young men. I got to coach on Monday night, then followed it up with a sweet sixteen appearance.— DeAndre Haynes (@CoachDreHaynes) May 30, 2019
For the past two years I have lived a piece of my “exceedingly and abundantly” blessed life, and it will go down in history as some of my favorite memories.— DeAndre Haynes (@CoachDreHaynes) May 30, 2019
I want to wish Coach Juwan Howard the best of luck here at Michigan. As a Detroit native, to see you at the helm of this incredible program feels like a win for us all. Shock the world!— DeAndre Haynes (@CoachDreHaynes) May 30, 2019
As for me, right now I don’t know what’s next, but I do know that my family will be with me and for now, that’s all the answers I need. “For I know the plans I have for you,” says the lord. “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope”— DeAndre Haynes (@CoachDreHaynes) May 30, 2019
Howard has reportedly offered former St. Joseph head coach Phil Martelli a lead assistant job and, per sources, will retain Saddi Washington as an assistant.
New York Knicks assistant Howard Eisley and G-League coach Mike Miller (Westchester) are others being mentioned for the vacancies created by Haynes and Luke Yaklich's departures.
