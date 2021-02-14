Michigan’s players had heavy legs during much of Sunday’s game at Wisconsin. The Wolverines were a step slow, short on a number of jumpers and seemed to be just a bit off defensively in falling behind by 12 points at the half, needing a spark.

Enter head coach Juwan Howard … and Wisconsin guard Brad Davison.

Howard entered the halftime locker room with a small on his face, clapping his hands while his team caught its breath down 39-27 at the break. He knew his team hadn’t played its best ball, probably expected it after a 23-day layoff between games, but also knew the character of his group.

“Well, we knew that that wasn’t Michigan basketball,” Howard said. “We understood that we made some mistakes on the defensive end … too many open shots and screens …

