Did you miss any of today's impressive Michigan Wolverines basketball win at Wisconsin? We have the complete recap below of the Maize and Blue's come-from-behind 67-59 triumph at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead today, before Michigan went on a 5-0 run of its own and tied the game on a three-pointer from senior forward Isaiah Livers. That's where the score stood at the under-16 timeout.

Badger fifth-year senior forward Aleem Ford got off to a red-hot start, draining a triple at the 12:38 mark to put his club up 12-10. He had eight points at that juncture. Ford drilled another three-pointer at the 11:29 mark, giving UW a slight 15-12 edge.

That's where the score stood at the under-12 media timeout. Michigan was shooting just 31 percent at that point. Livers went on a 6-0 run of his own with back-to-back threes, the second of which tied the game up at 20.

The Badgers pushed their margin to 29-24 with 4:55 remaining in the half. One positive aspect for the Wolverines was that they only had one turnover at that point. Fifth-year senior forward Micah Potter connected on a triple at 4:35 to stretch Wisconsin's lead 32-24, however.

UW was five-of-seven from deep following Potter's triple, and Wisconsin led 34-24 at the under-four timeout. Fifth-year senior guard D'Mitrik Trice hit three free throws with only 27 seconds left in the half to give UW its biggest lead of the game at that point, at 39-25.

The free throws signified a 12-1 run by the Badgers. Livers at least gave U-M a little momentum on its final possession, draining a deep two-pointer with two seconds remaining to make the score 39-27 at the break.

It was a poor first 20 minutes for the Maize and Blue, with Michigan hitting just 34 percent of its shots and allowing Wisconsin to connect on 54 percent of its attempts.