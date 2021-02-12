U-M 'Thrives On Challenges': Winning Big Ten 'Isn't Supposed To Be Easy'
When the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines step onto the hardwood at the Kohl Center Sunday afternoon, it will have been 23 days since the last time they saw game action (Jan. 22 against Purdue).
The Maize and Blue have a 13-1 record overall and 8-1 mark in Big Ten play, sitting atop the conference standings. But despite nobody within its program testing positive, Michigan was forced to shut down for 14 days, based on orders from top university officials.
Head coach Juwan Howard said his team's return to practice Sunday was a bit clunky, with plenty of "rust" shown, including "wobbly legs" and "excessive fouling." He noted how that was to be expected, given the Wolverines were forced to quarantine and were not allowed inside the facilities.
Sophomore wing Franz Wagner, who is averaging 12 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, said it was good to get back on the practice floor with the team ahead of the matchup against the No. 23 ranked Badgers.
"These last couple days were very important for us as a team to kind of get back in shape and get back into our rhythm, back to getting used to playing together," Wagner said.
In the first meeting against Wisconsin Jan. 12, the Wolverines led by 40 points at one point in the second half. It ended up a 77-54 victory within the friendly confines of Crisler Center. It's almost certain that if Michigan does beat Wisconsin this time around, it won't be as easy, given the circumstances.
While Wisconsin is 3-3 in its last six games, the Badgers are 11-2 at home. Maybe even more important, they're looking for revenge after getting blown out in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines have already seen what that can look like when Minnesota took it to them in the second meeting, after they were beat up badly at Crisler.
"At least for myself, I’m not thinking about that game [the first matchup] at all," Wagner said. "It’s over with now.
"They’re going to come out really aggressive, they’re at home, they play way better at home. So we gotta be ready. We gotta be ready to compete."
While Wagner admitted he was frustrated when the initial decision was made to pause team activities and postpone games, and that the long layoff was tough on him as a player, it does not reframe how he's thinking about the final stretch run, even if the team has to squeeze a lot of games into a short time window. A Big Ten regular-season title is within grasp, and he's still focused on it.
"I think we thrive on challenges," Wagner said. "Our coaches have done a good job of challenging us in every single practice. In the summer, we didn’t have conditioning and all of that. So from a mental standpoint, I think we’re prepared for any obstacle that’s in our way."
Howard has often used the term, "embrace the suck," since arriving at Michigan, and that's what it appears the Wolverines are doing in this case.
"But yeah, it’s definitely not going to be easy, but that’s how you win championships — it’s not supposed to be easy," Wagner said. So, one game at a time and try to get as many wins as possible.
"We’re confident whenever we play together. I think that’s the most important part. If we just focus on each possession at a time, I think we can win against anybody. That’s really my mindset going up to Wisconsin tomorrow, and I think with that mindset, we’ll be in good shape.
