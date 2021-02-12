When the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines step onto the hardwood at the Kohl Center Sunday afternoon, it will have been 23 days since the last time they saw game action (Jan. 22 against Purdue). The Maize and Blue have a 13-1 record overall and 8-1 mark in Big Ten play, sitting atop the conference standings. But despite nobody within its program testing positive, Michigan was forced to shut down for 14 days, based on orders from top university officials. Head coach Juwan Howard said his team's return to practice Sunday was a bit clunky, with plenty of "rust" shown, including "wobbly legs" and "excessive fouling." He noted how that was to be expected, given the Wolverines were forced to quarantine and were not allowed inside the facilities. RELATED: Michigan Returns 'Rusty' — Juwan Howard Not Sure What To Expect Sunday RELATED: Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players On Returning To Play, More

Sophomore wing Franz Wagner, who is averaging 12 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, said it was good to get back on the practice floor with the team ahead of the matchup against the No. 23 ranked Badgers. "These last couple days were very important for us as a team to kind of get back in shape and get back into our rhythm, back to getting used to playing together," Wagner said. In the first meeting against Wisconsin Jan. 12, the Wolverines led by 40 points at one point in the second half. It ended up a 77-54 victory within the friendly confines of Crisler Center. It's almost certain that if Michigan does beat Wisconsin this time around, it won't be as easy, given the circumstances. While Wisconsin is 3-3 in its last six games, the Badgers are 11-2 at home. Maybe even more important, they're looking for revenge after getting blown out in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines have already seen what that can look like when Minnesota took it to them in the second meeting, after they were beat up badly at Crisler. "At least for myself, I’m not thinking about that game [the first matchup] at all," Wagner said. "It’s over with now. "They’re going to come out really aggressive, they’re at home, they play way better at home. So we gotta be ready. We gotta be ready to compete."