 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Here's What Juwan Howard Had To Say About The Two-Week Shutdown...
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-12 11:14:57 -0600') }}

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players On Returning To Play, More

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard, fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis, senior forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore wing Franz Wagner met with the media ahead of the Maize and Blue's matchup at Wisconsin Sunday.

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Forward Austin Davis

Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers

Michigan Basketball Sophomore Wing Franz Wagner

