Head coach Juwan Howard said earlier Friday he wasn't certain whether Simpson would travel with the team.

Michigan senior guard Zavier Simpson has been reinstated after a one-game suspension and will travel and play in Michigan's B1G Super Saturday match-up with No. 25 Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.

"After speaking with Warde [Manuel] before today's practice and after my media availability, we agreed to lift Zavier's suspension," Howard said of U-M's athletic director. "I am looking forward to moving on from this. Anything further will continue to be handled within."



Simpson missed U-M's road game at Nebraska (Jan. 28) due to a suspension of violating team rules, a 79-68 U-M win.

"This past weekend, I made some disappointing decisions which violated our team rules. I accept full responsibility and having to sit out the Nebraska game was part of that," he said. "I deserved it and fully supported coach Howard's decision. Not being with my teammates made it a long night; however, it gave me the time to reflect.

"I know I let my coaches, teammates, and fans down as well as athletic department and community members. More importantly, I let myself and family down. They say you learn something new, or from something, every day and this is one of those times."

Simpson met his teammates at the building at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday after their return from Nebraska.

"I have apologized to my team and now apologize to everyone who continues to support me, as well as our program," he said. "I am grateful for the opportunity to get back on the court Saturday and to represent this great university."