The three teams U-M leapfrogged were Michigan State, North Carolina and Virginia. The rise was thanks in large part to U-M's 80-69 win at Nebraska on Christmas Day, which improved the club's record to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team made a significant six-spot leap from No. 25 to No. 19 in last week's Associated Press top 25, and rose once again this time around. The Maize and Blue jumped three more spots today, ascending from No. 19 nationally to No. 16.

The Wolverines are one of just three unbeaten teams left in conference action, with Northwestern and Wisconsin being the other two. Michigan is the fifth-highest rated team in the Big Ten, in what is a loaded conference that has NINE of its 14 members ranked.

Wisconsin is now the highest rated league squad at No. 6 nationally, with the Badgers rising three spots following their 2-0 week that was highlighted by an impressive 85-76 triumph at Michigan State on Christmas Day.

Iowa, meanwhile, took a significant tumble from No. 4 to No. 10, primarily due to its 102-95 overtime loss at Minnesota on Christmas Night. Rutgers checked in at No. 14 and Illinois at No. 15 this week, while Michigan State's five-spot descension landed it at No. 17 after its aforementioned home loss to Wisconsin.

Northwestern entered the rankings for the first time this season following a 2-0 week that saw it pick up wins over Indiana and Ohio State, going from unranked to No. 19 in the country.

Minnesota — possessing an 8-1 record — entered the top 25 as well, also going from unranked to No. 21, thanks to its thrilling overtime triumph over Iowa on Christmas. Ohio State, meanwhile, remained inside the top 25 as well, barely making the cut at No. 25.

The Buckeyes defeated Rutgers Wednesday but fell at Northwestern Saturday, falling two spots in the process.