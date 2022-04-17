Michigan cruises past Michigan State, sweeps in-state rival

The Michigan baseball team beat Michigan State, 6-3, on Sunday, marking the Wolverines' third win over the Spartans in as many days.

Michigan outscored its rival, 32-11, during the three-game series. An emphatic 18-6 victory, followed by wins of six and three runs propelled the Wolverines to the sweep.

Game 1

Clark Elliott had a career game at the plate, tallying four hits, eight RBIs and three home runs in the 18-6 pounding of Michigan State. Connor O'Halloran gave up only two runs in 5.2 innings of work and claimed the victory.

Alongside Elliott, Joe Stewart and Matt Frey combined for four hits and four RBIs to continue the nightmare for the MSU pitchers.

Game 2

Michigan looked to be well on its way to another dominant victory over Michigan State following its five-run first inning. Luckily, for the Spartans, Michigan's offense cooled down after the hot start, and the Wolverines won only 8-2.

Elliott recorded his fifth hit in two days in the top of the first inning with a single. Following a Ted Burton walk, Jimmy Obertop singled, bringing home Elliott. Tito Flores then struck a double into the left-center field gap, bringing home Riley Bertram and Burton.

Jack Van Remortel doubled later in the inning, bringing home Frey and Flores, and giving Michigan a quick 5-0 advantage.

Michigan stretched its lead in the third inning when Frey doubled down the right field line, scoring Obertop. Van Remortel tallied his third RBI of the game in the fifth inning with a double, bringing home Obertop once again.

Michigan State added two runs in the sixth inning, but Michigan was clearly, once again, the more talented team. Bertram scored on a Frey double in the ninth inning to make the final score 8-2.

Game 3

Led by two three-run innings, Michigan completed the series sweep of the Spartans on Sunday afternoon. Chase Allen claimed his fifth win of the season, pitching 5.0 innings of two-hit ball.

Neither team was able to score early in the game. Michigan finally broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning. Stewart scored on an error, giving Michigan a 1-0 lead. Then, Flores launched a two-run home run giving the Wolverines a much more comfortable 3-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, Stewart hit a three-run home run. Once again it seemed as if Michigan would run away with the series finale.

The Wolverines wouldn't score again, and Michigan State brought three runs around to keep the game close, but Michigan prevailed, and completed the series sweep of the rival Spartans.

