Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson On Todd McShay's Top 50 Draft Prospects List

Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Aidan Hutchinson continues to rack up accolades ahead of what is expected to be his final season in Ann Arbor, with the latest being his inclusion on ESPN.com analyst Todd McShay's rankings of the top 50 NFL Draft prospects for 2022. He was named a second-team preseason All-American by Sporting News and third-team by Athlon. The Plymouth, Mich., native was a third-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2019 after racking up 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six pass breakups, four quarterback hurries, and two forced fumbles. He had the chance to make the jump to the NFL after 2020, a season that he saw get cut short — the team only played six games and he competed in just three, with a foot injury holding him out of the remainder of the campaign. RELATED: Cade McNamara Leading Better Than Any Michigan QB Ryan Hayes Has Seen RELATED: Michigan Football ITF EXTRA: Wednesday Scrimmage, Practice Notes

Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is a second-team preseason All-American according to Sporting News. (Lon Horwedel)

A team captain, Hutchinson — a full participant in fall camp after sitting out much of the drill work in the spring — is healthy and ready to go for the 2021 season. Now, McShay believes he's one of the top edge rushers for next year's draft class. He ranked No. 40 overall on McShay's rankings, the seventh-rated defensive end or outside linebacker, behind Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux (4th), Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto (12th), South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare (16th), Georgia's Adam Anderson (23rd), Ohio State's Zach Harrison (33rd), Iowa State's Will McDonald IV (36th). "Hutchinson was in the Day 2 conversation last fall before fracturing his right leg in November and opting for another year at Michigan," McShay wrote. "He plays a powerful game and is truly relentless in pursuit. Hutchinson also has fast eyes and locates the ball really well. He played only three games in 2020 before getting hurt and didn't fill the stat sheet, but he posted 4.5 sacks, 10.0 tackles for loss and 68 tackles in 13 games back in 2019." Hutchinson was the eighth overall pick to the New York Giants in McShay's early 2022 mock draft that he released in May.

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!