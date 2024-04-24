Michigan defensive back DJ Waller enters transfer portal
While Michigan's roster has mostly remained unscathed in terms of transfer portal departures on the depth chart, the Wolverines have suffered a loss to its defensive back depth.
Maize & Blue Review has confirmed that sophomore defensive back DJ Waller has entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
Appearing sparingly his freshman season, Waller made 11 tackles in five games for the Wolverines.
Heading into the 2024 season, Waller was expected to compete for major playing time alongside All-American Will Johnson at defensive back, with fellow sophomore Jyaire Hill also in the mix.
Stick with M&BR for more Michigan Football coverage.
---
