Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Michigan defensive back DJ Waller enters transfer portal

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

While Michigan's roster has mostly remained unscathed in terms of transfer portal departures on the depth chart, the Wolverines have suffered a loss to its defensive back depth.

Maize & Blue Review has confirmed that sophomore defensive back DJ Waller has entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Appearing sparingly his freshman season, Waller made 11 tackles in five games for the Wolverines.

Heading into the 2024 season, Waller was expected to compete for major playing time alongside All-American Will Johnson at defensive back, with fellow sophomore Jyaire Hill also in the mix.

Stick with M&BR for more Michigan Football coverage.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement