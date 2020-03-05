The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team took down Nebraska tonight at Crisler Center, 82-58, on a night where the program honored seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske.

Teske got Michigan on the board first tonight, connecting on a short turnaround hook at 19:23 to put U-M up 2-0.

A triple from junior forward Isaiah Livers made it 5-2, and an easy layup from freshman guard Franz Wagner off an inbounds pass from Simpson made it 9-2 at the 17:17 mark.

A layup by Simpson in transition extended things to 11-2 at 16:36, and the Wolverines were a red hot 5-of-7 from the floor at that point.

Michigan's lead sat at 11-6 at the under-16 timeout, and Wagner was the club's leading scorer at that juncture with four points.

The Maize and Blue's hot offensive play continued when Livers drained a three from the top of the key at 14:40 to make it 14-7, and a Teske turnaround hook then made it 16-7 with 13:52 left in the half.

U-M's edge sat at 18-10 at the under-12 timeout, with both Livers and Teske already having poured in six points.

An enormous dunk from Wagner off a steal led to an and-1 at 10:21, and Michigan's lead was stretched to 21-12 as a result.

Nebraska then went on a run of its own, however, connecting on consecutive threes to trim U-M's advantage to 21-18, causing head coach Juwan Howard to call a timeout at 9:41.

The Wolverines held just a 23-22 lead at the under-8 timeout, and had missed six of their last seven shots.

Junior guard Eli Brooks finally gave Michigan some much-needed momentum when he connected on two consecutive corner threes from the exact same spot, stretching U-M's edge to 29-22 at the under-4 timeout.

A 4-0 Cornhusker run ensued before sophomore forward Brandon Johns drilled a crucial corner three-pointer with only 33 seconds remaining in the half, extending the Maize and Blue lead to 32-26.

Nebraska redshirt junior guard Dachon Burke drained two free throws with only five seconds left in the half to trim Michigan's margin to 32-28, and that's where the score stood at the break.

The Wolverines shot a dismal 34 percent through the first 20 minutes, while Nebraska connected on 37 percent of its shots.