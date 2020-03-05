The duo is the winningest tandem in U-M basketball history, and have helped spearhead the immense success the program has had since their arrival.

The Michigan Wolverines’ two basketball seniors — center Jon Teske and guard Zavier Simpson — will be honored tonight at Crisler Center prior to tipoff against Nebraska in what is bound to be an emotional evening.

The list of accomplishments is a long one since their freshmen seasons began in 2016-17, but is highlighted by three straight Sweet Sixteen appearances (2017-19), back-to-back Big Ten Tournament titles in 2017 and 2018, and a school-record 33-win season in 2018 that culminated with an appearance in the National Championship.

“My favorite memory [during my time at Michigan] would be my sophomore season with eight minutes remaining in the game clock at the National Championship,” Simpson recalled.

“My teammates and I took the time to just look around, and it was one of the best experiences of my life.”

Though that year’s title game resulted in a 79-62 loss to Villanova, it’s easy to understand the surreal feeling that must have come with playing on basketball’s grandest stage.

Teske, on the other hand, had a difficult time singling out one specific moment or game that stands above the others, but is instead thankful for the collection of memories he’s made during his time at Michigan.

“[I’ve loved] everything about the university, and not just the basketball stuff,” he explained. “We’ve had a winning tradition here and to be a part of it has been something special.

“The play that sticks out to me was in the Big Ten Tournament when I had that dunk [against Purdue in 2018], and that run we made my sophomore year.

“Every win is special, and I’m happy to be a part of all the ones we’ve had. It got very loud here the couple times we’ve beat [Michigan] State and Ohio State last year — those rivalry games have stood out to me.

“The North Carolina game [last season stands out] as well — those big games where we’ve come out on top. For X [Simpson] and I to have gotten as many wins as we have is something special.