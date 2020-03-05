Teske, Simpson Recall Their Favorite Memories, Games & Moments At Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines’ two basketball seniors — center Jon Teske and guard Zavier Simpson — will be honored tonight at Crisler Center prior to tipoff against Nebraska in what is bound to be an emotional evening.
The duo is the winningest tandem in U-M basketball history, and have helped spearhead the immense success the program has had since their arrival.
The list of accomplishments is a long one since their freshmen seasons began in 2016-17, but is highlighted by three straight Sweet Sixteen appearances (2017-19), back-to-back Big Ten Tournament titles in 2017 and 2018, and a school-record 33-win season in 2018 that culminated with an appearance in the National Championship.
“My favorite memory [during my time at Michigan] would be my sophomore season with eight minutes remaining in the game clock at the National Championship,” Simpson recalled.
“My teammates and I took the time to just look around, and it was one of the best experiences of my life.”
Though that year’s title game resulted in a 79-62 loss to Villanova, it’s easy to understand the surreal feeling that must have come with playing on basketball’s grandest stage.
Teske, on the other hand, had a difficult time singling out one specific moment or game that stands above the others, but is instead thankful for the collection of memories he’s made during his time at Michigan.
“[I’ve loved] everything about the university, and not just the basketball stuff,” he explained. “We’ve had a winning tradition here and to be a part of it has been something special.
“The play that sticks out to me was in the Big Ten Tournament when I had that dunk [against Purdue in 2018], and that run we made my sophomore year.
“Every win is special, and I’m happy to be a part of all the ones we’ve had. It got very loud here the couple times we’ve beat [Michigan] State and Ohio State last year — those rivalry games have stood out to me.
“The North Carolina game [last season stands out] as well — those big games where we’ve come out on top. For X [Simpson] and I to have gotten as many wins as we have is something special.
“I give a lot of credit to [former] Coach [John] B[eilein] and his staff, and now Coach [Juwan] Howard and his staff.”
Tonight’s game against Nebraska will be the final contest inside Crisler Center for Simpson and Teske, with their respective parents set to step onto the court with each player while they’re being honored beforehand.
“It will mean a lot and will be emotional,” Simpson admitted. “I’m thankful for the support I’ve had through the fans, but we’re trying to come out with a win.
“Senior Day doesn’t come often and this is my last one as a college student. I’m hoping Jon and I can have some fun. I don’t think I’ll get choked up, but my dad will for sure — he’s that type of guy.
“I’m hoping it will be all smiles of joy. Jon won’t [get choked up] either — he’ll turn red though.”
Notes
• Michigan has once again lost back-to-back games to Wisconsin and Ohio State after they had won seven out of eight and were playing like one of the better teams in the country.
The Wolverines have experienced their share of ups and downs this season, making it difficult to predict how they’ll fare in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.
“It’s all part of the process,” Simpson insisted. “We’ve gone through things with a new coaching staff and not many guys who played a lot of minutes last year.
“This is a whole new kind of world to [freshman guard] Franz [Wagner], and [redshirt junior center] Austin [Davis] sat on the bench for three years before coming in and playing this season.
“[Junior forward] Isaiah [Livers] has dealt with injuries, and this is [junior guard] Eli Brooks’ first year with his confidence back.
“We have to fight through this — we’re just trying to go 2-0 and finish these last two games out. When tournament time comes, any team can win.
“The Big Ten is loaded and the regular season has been crazy — anything can happen, and that’s what’s fun about it.”
