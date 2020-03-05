No. 25 Michigan Wolverines basketball (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten) hosts Nebraska (7-22, 2-16 Big Ten) on senior night in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines have lost two straight, and the Cornhuskers are losers of 14 in a row. U-M won 79-68 in the first meeting between the two clubs. We caught up with Robin Washut of Husker Online to get more insight on Nebraska. The Basics Date: Thursday, March 5 Time: 6:30 PM ET Venue: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.) TV: Fox Sports 1 Commentators: Brandon Gaudin and Donny Marshall Spread: Michigan -17 RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Where Are The Scholarships Coming From? RELATED: Videos: Juwan Howard, Zavier Simpson And Jon Teske Talk Pre-Senior Night

Nebraska (7-22, 2-16 Big Ten) — Results

vs. UC Riverside (L, 66-47) vs. Southern Utah (L, 79-78 in 2OT) vs. South Dakota State (W, 90-73) vs. Southern (W, 93-86 in OT) vs. Washington State (W, 82-71) vs. George Mason (L, 85-66) vs. South Florida (W, 74-67) at Georgia Tech (L, 73-56) at Creighton (L, 95-76) at Indiana (L, 96-90 in OT) vs. Purdue (W, 70-56) vs. North Dakota (L, 75-74) vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi (W, 73-52) vs. Rutgers (L, 79-62) vs. Iowa (W, 76-70) at Northwestern (L, 62-57) at Ohio State (L, 80-68) vs. Indiana (L, 92-74) at Wisconsin (L, 82-68) at Rutgers (L, 75-72) vs. Michigan (L, 79-68) vs. Penn State (L, 76-64) at Iowa (L, 96-72) at Maryland (L, 72-70) vs. Wisconsin (L, 81-64) vs. Michigan State (L, 86-65) at Illinois (L, 71-59) vs. Ohio State (L, 75-54) vs. Northwestern (L, 81-76 in OT)

Nebraska — Projected Starters

#3 - Sophomore guard Cam Mack (6-2, 175) — Mack averages 6.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. He shoots 38.6 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from three. Mack's 6.4 assists per game average is third in the Big Ten and 14th in the country. #11 - Junior guard Dachon Burke Jr. (6-4, 180) — He averages 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from long range. #22 - Senior guard Haanif Cheatham (6-5, 195) — Cheatham is the Huskers' leading scorer, averaging 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. The graduate transfer from Marquette shoots 48.0 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from three. #34 - Thorir Thorbjarnarson (6-6, 206) — He averages 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and hitting on 39.3 percent of his three-point attempts. #24 - Freshman forward Yvan Ouedraogo (6-9, 260) — He averages 5.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 43.3 percent. Off The Bench #23 - Junior guard Jervay Green (6-3, 210) — He averages 7.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 24.2 minutes per game, while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three. #1 - Freshman forward Kevin Cross (6-8, 240) — He averages 6.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.8 minutes per game. He shoots 34.5 percent from the field and 26.3 percent on three-point attempts. #25 - Senior guard Matej Kavas (6-8, 200) — Kavas averages 5.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per game in 14.5 minutes. He shoots 38.4 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three.

Michigan — Projected Starters

#3 - Senior guard Zavier Simpson (6-0, 190) — Simpson averages 13.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He leads the country in assists per game, with 7.9. He shoots 47.6 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from three. #55 - Junior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — Brooks averages 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He shoots 40.8 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three. #21 - Freshman guard Franz Wagner (6-9, 205) — He averages 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Wagner shoots 44.8 percent from the field and 31.7 percent on three-pointers. He is the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week. #2 - Junior forward Isaiah Livers (6-9, 235) — Livers averages 13.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from three. #15 - Senior center Jon Teske (7-1, 265) — Teske averages 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He shoots 48.0 percent from the field and 25.4 percent from three. Off The Bench #0 - Sophomore guard David DeJulius (6-0, 190) — He averages 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 21.0 minutes. He shoots 41.3 percent from the field and 35.5 percent on three-pointers. #23 - Sophomore forward Brandon Johns (6-8, 235) — Johns averages 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He shoots 48.8 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three. #51 - Redshirt junior forward Austin Davis (6-10, 250) — Davis averages 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in 10.7 minutes. He shoots 69.6 percent from the field. #11 - Sophomore forward Colin Castleton (6-11, 235) — Castleton averages 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 8.1 minutes, while shooting 54.0 percent from the field.

Matchup To Watch: Zavier Simpson vs. Cam Mack

Mack led Nebraska in scoring last time against U-M, scoring 19 points on 5-for-7 from long range. But, Simpson did not play due to a suspension. It will be interesting to see how he performs on the road against one of the best defensive back court tandems in Simpson and Brooks, especially on senior night for the former.

Kenpom Prediction

Kenpom has predicted Michigan to win 82-65, and gives the Wolverines a 94 percent chance to win.

Team Statistics

Team Statistics Stat Michigan Nebraska Points Per Game 75.0 69.5 Opp. Points Per Game 68.1 76.3 FG Percentage .462 .407 Opp. FG Percentage .421 .444 3PT Percentage .342 .315 Opp. 3PT Percentage .321 .324 Assist / Turnover Ratio 1.4 1.2 Rebounding Margin +1.2 -9.5 Blocks Per Game 4.6 2.4

Kenpom Ratings

Kenpom Ratings — Adjusted Efficiency Ranks Category Michigan Nebraska Overall 14th 146th Offensive Efficiency 20th 177th Defensive Efficiency 28th 145th Tempo 165th 29th Strength Of Schedule 2nd 18th

Q&A With Robin Washut Of Husker Online