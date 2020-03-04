Videos: Juwan Howard Happily Announces Austin Davis Will Return Next Season
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard opened today's press conference by gladly announcing that redshirt junior center Austin Davis will be returning for his fifth-year senior campaign in 2020-21.
Howard also addressed tomorrow night's Senior Day festivities against Nebraska, while senior center Jon Teske and senior point guard Zavier Simpson talked about what the evening will mean to them.
Head coach Juwan Howard
Senior guard Zavier Simpson
Senior center Jon Teske
