Videos: Juwan Howard Happily Announces Austin Davis Will Return Next Season

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard opened today's press conference by gladly announcing that redshirt junior center Austin Davis will be returning for his fifth-year senior campaign in 2020-21.

Howard also addressed tomorrow night's Senior Day festivities against Nebraska, while senior center Jon Teske and senior point guard Zavier Simpson talked about what the evening will mean to them.

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Juwan Howard (left) and Austin Davis.
Michigan Wolverines basketball redshirt junior center Austin Davis is shooting 69.6 percent on the season. (AP Images)

Head coach Juwan Howard

Senior guard Zavier Simpson

Senior center Jon Teske

