The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 4

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"That 50 was beautiful, Vert. Thank you for that masterpiece."
— Kevin Durant on Twitter, giving a shout out to former Michigan player Caris LeVert, who scored 51 points in an OT win for the Nets Tuesday night.

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Wolverines Likely In 8-9 Game Thursday In Big Ten Tourney

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: How Every Michigan Player Fared At The NFL Combine

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: What They're Saying About Michigan Basketball As Tournament Time Approaches

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Film Room: Michigan Searching For Answers Against The Pick-And-Pop

Andrew Kahn, MLive: Told they could be Michigan’s best class ever, these seniors have delivered

