The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 4
Tweets of the day
CLUTCH CARIS.— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 4, 2020
It's your @MaimonidesMC Play of the Game 🎥 pic.twitter.com/qu4yNasSXj
OT@CarisLeVert - 11— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 4, 2020
BOS - 2 pic.twitter.com/RWtkVEpVEN
I see you, Caris. Damn. https://t.co/z1azVeNyRN— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) March 4, 2020
That 50 was beautiful, Vert. Thank you for that masterpiece— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 4, 2020
Caris LeVert’s 50-point game 😳 pic.twitter.com/OtwfTxRQa7— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 4, 2020
“A big-time player with a big-time play!”pic.twitter.com/yryvXokUiZ— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 3, 2020
Michigan coach Juwan Howard watches from the sidelines at the Ypsilanti Lincoln-Ann Arbor Huron high school game. Dave Goricki will have postgame coverage at https://t.co/FJtedFQEAr. https://t.co/Gz7SSy9MEG pic.twitter.com/QibYIMI8ji— Detroit News Sports (@detnews_sports) March 4, 2020
And yes...saw @JuwanHoward in the house tonight!!! Go Blue! pic.twitter.com/v4wmSqpZTn— Stephen Y Chang (@spicychangsauce) March 4, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Wolverines Likely In 8-9 Game Thursday In Big Ten Tourney
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: How Every Michigan Player Fared At The NFL Combine
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: What They're Saying About Michigan Basketball As Tournament Time Approaches
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Film Room: Michigan Searching For Answers Against The Pick-And-Pop
• Andrew Kahn, MLive: Told they could be Michigan’s best class ever, these seniors have delivered
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook